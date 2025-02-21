Champions Trophy debutants Afghanistan ready to go all in

Afghanistan will make their Champions Trophy debut today at when the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side lock horns with South Africa in their first match of the mega event at the newly renovated National Stadium in Karachi.

Temba Bavuma’s South Africa has the requisite quality with the bat and the ball to make a deep impact in the tournament, even if their patchy recent form suggests otherwise.

It’s been 27 years since South Africa lifted an ICC Men’s senior white-ball Trophy and 1998 was the year of the inaugural ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, and it was also the only time that South Africa claimed a senior ICC Men’s silverware.

So, they will be looking for a good start in the tournament but Afghanistan, the breakout team of the last two ICC World Cups — both ODI in 2023 and T20 in 2024 — will be looking to spring a few surprises in this tournament as well.

Afghanistan have emerged as one of the fastest-growing cricketing nations, consistently challenging top teams and producing world-class talents. While their dominance in T20 cricket is well-established, the this Champions Trophy presents an opportunity to showcase their strength in the 50-over format.

They impressed in the 2023 ODI World Cup, finishing sixth with the same points as Pakistan, and reached the semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup, defeating top-tier teams along the way. Their squad is packed with match-winners who have gained valuable experience playing in international leagues and ICC events.

Notably, Afghanistan scripted history last year by scripting their maiden ODI series win over the Proteas, by 2-1 margin.

Afghanistan skipper Shahidi reminded that success while talking to the pre-match press conference yesterday.

“We have recently beaten South Africa in Sharjah so we have that confidence with us and we are not under any pressure,” said.

Afghanistan skipper also vowed his team wants to win the Trophy.

“We are doing very good so we are here to win the final and not just to participate. We are definitely hundred per cent looking to win this event.”

HIGHLIGHT

The two teams have met five times in ODIs and the head-to-head record is 3-2 in South Africa’s favor.