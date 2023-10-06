CEC’s remark on participatory polls reflects AL’s will, say opposition 

Ahammad Foyez , New Age : Opposition leaders on Thursday criticised the chief election commissioner, saying that his claims of confusion over inclusive and participatory elections and conviction that one per cent of the vote was enough to declare an election valid only reflected the attitude of the ruling Awami League.

Partners of the ruling Awami League alliance also insisted that the CEC should avoid making such comments, which would only confuse stakeholders, further complicating the matter.

Addressing a programme at Nirbachan Bhaban in Dhaka, CEC Kazi Habibul Awal said on Wednesday that he was confused about the meaning of participatory and inclusive elections, adding that the commission was bothered only about the election’s legality, not its legitimacy.

He also said that if the EC got one per cent of the votes cast and 99 per cent didn’t, the election would be legally valid.

Giving a reaction to the CEC’s remark, the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud told New Age that these remarks of the CEC did not surprise his party as it believed that the CEC was ‘appointed by AL’ to ensure their win anyhow.

‘Those who are expecting something better from this commission are still living in fools’ paradise,’ he said.

He said that it further justified the BNP’s movement to oust the AL from power to ensure the reconstitution of the Election Commission and holding elections under a party-neutral administration.

He added that not only the EC but also the ruling Awami League had politicised every organ of the state.

Khasru said that BNP was protesting during every phase of the appointment of this Election Commission, as the party was aware that AL would appoint people loyal to it.

Nagarik Oikya president Mahmudur Rahman Manna said that there was no more confusion about the CEC’s incapability of holding a fair election after his latest remarks.

‘He was appointed as the CEC to serve the purpose of the Awami League. He is totally an unfit person for this job,’ Manna said.

He said that the people of the Election Commission were now working to fulfil the agenda of the Awami League.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal president Hasanul Haque Inu said that making any controversy over the election’s legitimacy or inclusiveness was not wise as no constitutional provision cleared the matter.

‘I think the CEC should avoid making such remarks that can create controversy,’ he added.

Jatiya Party secretary general Mujibul Haque said that an election would not be acceptable until it was participatory, and the participation of most voters was not ensured.

‘There is no way of skipping the duty of holding an acceptable election, saying that one per cent vote is enough to make an election legal,’ he said.

The EC’s duty is not to say such a thing but to seek cooperation from all registered political parties, he said, adding that an election with a one per cent vote may not be illegal, but it will be immoral.

‘We are expecting that the EC will ensure an environment that will help build trust among all political parties.

The EC’s duty would not be fulfilled if the CEC said that he was confused about inclusive and participatory elections, he said.