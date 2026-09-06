Sunday, September 6, 2026

Car driver arrested over killing of Special Branch SI

Police have arrested a car driver over the killing of a Special Branch officer in Savar’s Aminbazar.

Zahirul Islam was arrested in Aminbazar early on Sunday, Savar Model Police Station chief Md Saiful Alam said.

Police said Special Branch Sub-Inspector Altaf Hossain and his son came under attack around 8pm on Saturday while trying to settle a dispute between two groups over a car parked outside a T-shirt factory near Barodeshi Madina Housing.

The attackers later returned with more people and assaulted Altaf again, leaving him dead, police said.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/car-driver-arrested-over-killing-of-special-branch-si

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