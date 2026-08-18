Capital machinery imports yet to recover

Some stability has returned to the economy during the BNP government’s first six months. Remittance inflows have increased, helping rebuild foreign exchange reserves. Imports have also picked up, which is a positive sign.

However, capital machinery imports have yet to recover. Inflation also remains high, and despite some reduction in lending rates, private investment remains sluggish.

Therefore, the government’s major challenges are to bring down inflation and attract private investment.

GDP growth is also under considerable pressure. The government’s 6.5% growth target for the current fiscal year is unlikely to be achieved.

Manufacturing’s contribution to GDP has turned negative, and without a recovery in the sector, the economy will struggle to achieve the desired growth.

There has also been little progress in job creation over the past six months. It remains unclear whether the measures announced in the budget will be sufficient to spur investment.

Perhaps the government itself does not have a clear answer.

The government’s macroeconomic policy stance also lacks clarity. On the one hand, it is providing liquidity support to banks, lowering lending rates and offering stimulus packages.

On the other hand, it has adopted a contractionary monetary policy.

The government has taken several initiatives to attract domestic and foreign investment, but these have yet to translate into stronger investment flows.

It is also preparing a five-year reform and development framework that may outline sector-specific priorities.

But Bangladesh has always been good at producing policy documents; the problem is that implementation rarely matches the plans.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/capital-machinery-imports-yet-recover-1517991