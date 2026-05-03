Calling everything illegal only after coming to power is duplicitous: Porwar on referendum mandate

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar speaking at a seminar held at the Khulna Press Club on 2 May 2026. Photo: TBS

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General and former lawmaker Mia Golam Porwar has accused the BNP government of deliberately pushing the nation towards a deep political and constitutional crisis by bypassing the direct mandate of the people given in the referendum.

Speaking as the chief guest at a seminar held at the Khulna Press Club today (2 May), he alleged that the government is hiding behind a façade to deny the people’s verdict.

Porwar said ignoring the referendum result is not merely a political tactic but a direct stance against the people’s mandate.

Not once has a minister said the referendum results will be followed to the letter, because they know doing so would collapse their political calculations Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar

He claimed the government is creating public confusion by intentionally separating the July Charter from the referendum results.

While the ministers frequently pledge in Parliament to implement the July Charter, they remain silent on the referendum mandate, he added.

“Not once has a minister said the referendum results will be followed to the letter, because they know doing so would collapse their political calculations,” Porwar said.

The Jamaat leader questioned the government’s sudden stance that the referendum process was unconstitutional, pointing out that there were four months of preparation before the vote.

He noted the timeline of the July Charter signing on 17 October, the president’s order on 13 November, the referendum ordinance on 25 November, and the vote on 13 February, during which no objections were raised.

“Calling everything illegal only after coming to power is clear duplicity,” he remarked.

Referring to constitutional reforms, Porwar noted that while there was consensus on 47 of the 84 legal and constitutional proposals, the BNP gave “notes of dissent” on 10 crucial issues.

These include opposing the restriction on the prime minister simultaneously holding the party chief position, rejecting proportional representation in the proposed upper house, and opposing the mandatory presentation of international treaties in Parliament.

He further cited the BNP’s opposition to an independent commission for appointing judges and proposals to reduce the prime minister’s influence over the Bangladesh Public Service Commission and the Anti-Corruption Commission.

“Excluding these 10 areas makes the entire reform process meaningless,” the Jamaat secretary general said, adding that this government intends to maintain total control.

He argued that the direct vote of nearly 5 crore people in the referendum carries more weight than the delegated power of the 13th Parliament.

Quoting Article 7 of the Constitution, Porwar reminded those present that the will of the people is the supreme law.

Warning of authoritarian and fascistic tendencies, he cautioned that ignoring the public’s verdict through parliamentary majority could lead to renewed conflict, instability, and bloodshed.

He said that if the referendum results are not implemented in Parliament, the opposition will be forced to take to the path of movement.

“The mandate of 5 crore people cannot be ignored. If it is not upheld in Parliament, we will return to the people; movements will then be the only way,” he said.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/calling-everything-illegal-only-after-coming-power-duplicitous-porwar-referendum