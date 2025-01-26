CA Press Wing debunks Indian media reports on KU student’s murder

Photo: CA Press Wing

Several Indian media outlets have published misleading news about the murder of a Hindu young man at Tetultala in Khulna yesterday, the Chief Adviser’s (CA) Press Wing said today (25 January).

“Police confirmed that Arnab Kumar Sarkar was killed in Khulna yesterday. But they said the killing had nothing to do with the victim’s religion. It was also not reported as a hate crime by locals,” the press wing said in a statement posted on its verified Facebook page CA Press Wing Facts.

“Our primary investigation suggests local drug traders killed Arnab. He was not killed because of his religious identity. There was also no communal tension in the neighbourhood where he was killed,” Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Additional Police Commissioner Kutub Uddin said, as quoted by CA Press Wing.

He said three suspects were arrested over murder, and a manhunt has been underway to nab other suspects.

source : tbs