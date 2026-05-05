Budget support, BR projects to dominate talks

The foreign minister starts for Beijing today (Tuesday) for talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, as both countries seek to recalibrate relations amid shifting geopolitical and domestic dynamics.

Scheduled for May 5-7, the visit at the invitation of China’s foreign ministry is expected to cover a wide-ranging agenda inclusive of possible future visit to China by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

There are speculations in the diplomatic circles that such a top-level visit may take place by July this year.

The Chinese government has extended invitation to Tarique Rahman for a visit to China, soon after he became prime minister in February this year.

However, regarding the trip of the foreign minister to Beijing, officials say this visit could serve as an important avenue for positive engagement.

“In light of the new context and evolving global realities, both sides will have to define the contours of their relationship in the coming days,” one of the diplomatic sources notes.

Although Beijing has maintained strong interest in Bangladesh, it had limited engagement with the previous interim administration. With an elected government now in place, Chinese officials are expected to pursue deeper cooperation, building on past experience with the current leadership.

At the same time, the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) may need to reassess its approach to China after a prolonged period out of power.

Officials in Dhaka and Beijing have outlined key priorities for the talks. Bangladesh is expected to push for progress on the modernisation of Mongla Port, the expansion of agricultural exports such as jackfruit, and the launch of direct flights on Guangzhou-Chattogram and Shanghai-Chattogram routes.

Other issues likely to feature talks include the relocation of Chinese industries, development of Chinese-backed economic zones, and renewed efforts to address the Rohingya crisis.

Dhaka is also expected to seek Beijing’s support for its candidacy for the presidency of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

China, one of Bangladesh’s largest development partners, is likely to emphasise cooperation on the proposed Teesta megaproject, alongside broader engagement under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Beijing may also seek to expand its strategic influence through initiatives such as the Global Development Initiative, in the changing global paradigm.

Regional issues are also expected to be on the agenda, including the situation in Myanmar and the wider implications of instability in the Middle East.

Diplomatic sources in Dhaka say Bangladesh could seek about US$2.0 billion in financial assistance from China to address urgent energy needs and support economic stability. The issue may be raised during the visit.

A planned meeting between the two countries’ foreign secretaries in Dhaka last month was postponed at Beijing’s request, officials have said, with preparation for the ministerial visit continuing.

In a statement Monday, China’s foreign ministry described the two countries as “traditional friendly neighbours and comprehensive strategic partners”, noting that relations have developed steadily over more than five decades on the basis of mutual respect and equality.

“China attaches great importance to China-Bangladesh relations and is willing to take this visit as an opportunity to work with the new Bangladeshi government to enhance political mutual trust and deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields,” a spokesperson says, adding that Beijing aims to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and further advance the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/economy/govt-to-launch-broad-based-drive-for-netting-larger-ntr-non-nbr-revenues