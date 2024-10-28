Brisbane Bangla Radio Program

In Australia, at the Brisbane Bangla Radio, Professor M. Adil Khan of the University of Queensland, Australia was interviewed to discuss his recently published book, Bangladesh’s Seven Governing Periods, 1972-2022: Accomplishments, ‘Constants of Bad Governance’ and Much-Needed Resents”. The discussion also included recent changeover in Bangladesh and ideas for the future. The book was published by the South Asia Journal. To listen to the discussion, please click on the link and then click on October 23, 8 PM limk:

