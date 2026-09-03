Brazil, Japan to play World Cup rematch in Singapore

Japan will get a chance to avenge their heart-breaking World Cup defeat to Brazil when they take part in a four-team international tournament in Singapore in November, organisers said Thursday.

Gabriel Martinelli scored in the final moments in Houston to give Brazil a 2-1 win and knock out Hajime Moriyasu’s side at the last 32 stage.

Paraguay and Singapore will also compete in the “Mizuho Blue Challenge” from November 13 to 17 during the FIFA international window.

Singapore open the event, to be played at their national stadium, against Paraguay on November 13, with the Japan-Brazil clash the following day.

The tournament ends with a double-header on November 17, when Singapore take on five-time World Champions Brazil before Japan face Paraguay.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/sports/football/news/brazil-japan-play-world-cup-rematch-singapore-4263701