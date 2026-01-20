BNP will work to ensure modern housing for the people of Korail: Tarique

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman waving at the people attending a dua mahfil organised by the residents of Karail at the capital’s T&T Colony field in Mohakhali, Dhaka, on 20 January 2026. Photo: BNP Media Cell

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman today (20 January) pledged to stand by the residents of Korail Slum and work to improve their living conditions, saying his politics is centred on improving the lives of ordinary people.

“The house where I grew up, after independence, was demolished and flattened by the autocratic government… You saw it with your own eyes. I am now your son. I will stand by you and by the people of this area,” he said while attending a milad and doa mahfil organised by residents of Korail at the T&T Colony field in Mohakhali, seeking divine blessings for the salvation of the departed soul of late BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia.

Tarique said Korail holds a personal connection for him. “I am a son of this area.”

He expressed gratitude to the Korail community for arranging the doa mahfil, saying Khaleda Zia dedicated her life to public welfare. “Our politics is for the common people. Our goal is to improve their quality of life,” he added.

Outlining future plans, Tarique said BNP wants to introduce a Family Card to support women, particularly mothers, in running their households with dignity. “May Allah give us the ability to do so. We also seek your prayers for other initiatives, including the Farmers’ Card,” he said.

He stressed that children living in slums must have equal access to education, healthcare and sports facilities.

“Just as children living in high-rise buildings receive educational opportunities, children from Korail must have the same opportunities—access to good schools, healthcare and playgrounds,” he said.

The BNP chairman also promised to explore options for planned housing in the area. “We will work to ensure modern housing for the people of Korail. Those who have lived here for many years will be given ownership of the flats.”

The doa mahfil was conducted by Abdu Salam, chief coordinator of BNP’s election steering committee for the Dhaka-17 constituency. Tarique Rahman’s wife, Zubaida Rahman, also attended the programme.

