BNP wants to repay people’s love by establishing accountable state: PM

BNP Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today (31 August) said his party wants to repay the people’s love by establishing an accountable state.

In a message marking BNP’s 48th founding anniversary, he also said the people once again entrusted BNP with the task of running the state through a free, fair and neutral election after the end of one-and-a-half decades of fascist rule and exploitation.

“BNP wants to repay the people’s love by establishing an accountable state. With this goal, the BNP government is working tirelessly to establish Bangladesh as a welfare state,” Tarique Rahman said.

He urged BNP leaders, activists, supporters and well-wishers to continue dedicating themselves to serving the country while maintaining the people’s trust and confidence.

The prime minister greeted the people of Bangladesh as well as BNP leaders, activists, supporters and well-wishers on the party’s 48th founding anniversary, describing the occasion as a source of joy, enthusiasm and inspiration for the people.

BNP was founded by then President Ziaur Rahman on 1 September 1978.

Recalling the party’s founding, Tarique Rahman said its establishment was a landmark event in the history of restoring democracy in Bangladesh.

He said Ziaur Rahman restored democracy after assuming the responsibility of running the country and restored the right of banned political parties to conduct politics.

“BNP was established in response to the needs of the time. As a result, a new journey towards pluralistic democracy began in Bangladesh,” the prime minister said.

He paid tribute to Ziaur Rahman, whom he described as the proclaimer of independence, successful statesman and architect of modern Bangladesh.

Tarique Rahman also remembered former prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, saying she took BNP to every household in Bangladesh through her charismatic personality and leadership.

He said his party also played the role of a vigilant guardian in protecting the country’s independence and sovereignty while standing alongside the people.

“Whenever the country’s independence, sovereignty and democracy came under threat, BNP leaders, supporters and well-wishers sacrificed their lives alongside the pro-democracy people,” he said.

The BNP chief also paid tribute to BNP leaders and activists at all levels who had been killed or injured in the struggle to establish democracy and good governance in the country.

He said BNP was given the opportunity to govern whenever people were able to cast their votes freely in fair elections.

During its various terms in office, Tarique Rahman said, BNP governments took important initiatives to strengthen and institutionalise democracy, including restoring the parliamentary system and expanding women’s education.

He said BNP’s efforts and initiatives to uphold democracy and achieve economic prosperity made it the country’s most popular political party.

“BNP believes that the pro-democracy people of Bangladesh are the source of all its political power. BNP is synonymous with the struggle to build a welfare-oriented, democratic and self-reliant Bangladesh,” he said.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/bnp-wants-repay-peoples-love-establishing-accountable-state-pm-1529746