BNP unveils list of 36 women set to enter JS

The Daily Star

The BNP yesterday announced its final list of 36 nominees for the 50 reserved seats for women in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad, putting forward a mix of seasoned politicians, young organisers, and family-linked figures.

Of them, 10 are former lawmakers and senior party leaders, while eight come from established political families, according to the list. Three were defeated in the 2026 general election, six have roots in student politics, and the rest are new faces. Meanwhile, one inclusion has stirred discontent among some party members.

Prime Minister’s Adviser and BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the names at a press conference at the party’s Nayapaltan central office.

They include BNP standing committee member Selima Rahman, a former state minister for cultural affairs and a two-time reserved-seat lawmaker; and Shirin Sultana, a central committee member and a former lawmaker from 2001 and the wife of current BNP MP and Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon.

Rasheda Begum Hira, BNP training affairs secretary and a reserved-seat lawmaker in 2001 and 2008; and Rehana Akter Ranu, assistant training affairs secretary, who also served in reserved seats in 2001 and 2008, are also on the list.

Others with prior parliamentary experience include Bilkis Islam, a former reserved-seat lawmaker and BNP executive committee member; Helen Zerin Khan, assistant education affairs secretary and a former lawmaker from a reserved seat; Nilufar Chowdhury Moni, assistant self-reliance affairs secretary and a former reserved-seat member; Sultana Ahmed, Mohila Dal general secretary and a former lawmaker from a reserved seat; and Shammi Akter, a BNP media cell member and assistant local government affairs secretary who also served in parliament through a reserved seat.

The family-linked nominees include Newaz Halima Arly, sister of current State Minister for Cultural Affair’s Ali Newaz Mahmood Khyom. Arly was also a former lawmaker.

Meanwhile, Nipun Roy Chowdhury, Dhaka district BNP general secretary, who is the daughter of former cultural affairs minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury and the daughter-in-law of BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, is also nominated.

Shakila Farzana, daughter of former BNP chairperson adviser and former chief whip Syed Wahidul Alam, and Bithika Binte Hossain, wife of late BNP leader Shafiul Bari, are also set to become members of parliament.

Also included are Ferdousi Ahmed, joint convener of Dhaka North BNP and sister of BNP leader Nasir Uddin Ahmed Pintu, and Jahrat Adib Chowdhury, daughter of former state minister for disaster management and relief Ebadur Rahman Chowdhury.

Jahrat, of Sylhet’s Moulvibazar, is also a former deputy CEO of mobile operator Banglalink.

The list features a strong presence of first-time nominees: Mosammat Farida Yasmin, a BNP central committee member; Zeeba Amina Khan, a member of the BNP executive committee; Fahima Nasrin Munni, assistant secretary of international affairs; and Suraia Zarin Rony, joint general secretary of Bogura district Mohila Dal.

Fahmida Haq, wife of Zillur Rahman, was also added in the list. Zillur is the host of Channel i’s popular talk show “Tritiyo Matra” and the executive director of Centre for Governance Studies, while Fahmida is a member of its board of directors.

Shamim Ara Shapna, general secretary of Cox’s Bazar district BNP and the district’s first female public prosecutor, and Madhabi Marma, former general secretary of Bandarban district Mohila Dal, are also set to become members of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad.

Among the more notable first-time entrants is Anna Minj, from the indigenous Oraon community and a former senior director of programmes at BRAC International, who is set to enter parliament for the first time. Her husband, John Gomez, is BNP’s assistant religious affairs secretary.

Mahmuda Habiba, a BNP media cell member, and Momtaj Alo Ahmed of Munshiganj, international affairs secretary of the central Mohila Dal and president of France Mohila Dal, have also received nominations.

The list also features several leaders with backgrounds in student politics.

Mansura Akter is currently joint general secretary of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal central committee, while Sanzida Yasmin is also a joint general secretary of the central committee and the immediate past member secretary of Eden College.

Others nominated from the student front include Arifa Sultana, a former joint general secretary of Chhatra Dal and a member of Dhaka South BNP; Nadia Pathan Papon, a former assistant general secretary of the same committee and also a member of Dhaka South BNP; Selina Sultana Nishita, a former joint general secretary of Chhatra Dal; and Shawkat Ara Akter, an Eden College Chhatra Dal leader and joint secretary.

Rezeka Sultana, president of Rangpur city Mohila Dal and assistant organising secretary of the central Mohila Dal, is another inclusion.

The three nominees who had lost in the 2026 national election are Sabira Sultana, president of Jikargacha upazila BNP in Jashore; Mayer Daak coordinator Sanjida Islam Tulee in Dhaka; and Sherpur BNP joint convener Sunsila Jabrin Priyanka, daughter of Hazrat Ali, former convener and general secretary of Sherpur BNP.

Meanwhile, the inclusion of Subarna Thakur, who reportedly joined the BNP ahead of the national polls after previously being associated with Kashiani upazila Awami League in Gopalganj, has drawn attention following the announcement.

Local BNP leaders, speaking on condition of anonymity, said nominating someone who recently joined from another party is “unfair to loyal workers and could create internal divisions within the party”.

They also warned that such decisions may negatively affect party unity and electoral activities if dissatisfaction grows at the grassroots level.

Contacted by The Daily Star, Subarna said, “Yes, a point needs to be clarified. At one time, I was listed as the Environment Affairs Secretary of Kashiani Upazila Awami League, but I did not give any consent for this. My name was included without my knowledge, and I never saw it or took part in any meetings, rallies, or party activities. For this reason, I never formally resigned either, because I never accepted the position in the first place.

“My involvement in politics actually dates back to my student life. While studying at Khulna City College, I was involved with BNP’s student wing and was actively engaged in politics at that time. There are also some records of that period, including newspaper coverage of my activities.”

Meanwhile, senior party leaders said the 36 nominations were made to strike a balance between experience, family political background, young leadership, and social diversity.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/bnp-unveils-list-36-women-set-enter-js-4156586