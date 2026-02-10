BNP rally draws huge crowd in Nilphamari-3 ahead of election

Ahead of the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election, a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) rally in Nilphamari-3 (Jaldhaka) constituency attracted a large crowd on Monday evening, 9 February 2026.

The rally took place at Jaldhaka Mini Stadium in support of BNP-nominated candidate Alhaj Syed Ali.

Speaking as chief guest, Mir Selim Faruk, convener of Nilphamari district BNP, questioned the performance of previous elected representatives.

“People of Jaldhaka have witnessed twelve elections. Now comes the thirteenth. The question is – what have the MPs elected in the last twelve elections done for you?” he said.

He alleged that past MPs had secured their positions but failed to improve people’s lives.

“Even today, during the harvest, our children are compelled to go to Bogura to cut paddy for survival. This failure is the result of exploiting the simplicity of innocent people,” he added.

On development, Faruk said mosques, madrasas, bridges, and culverts had been constructed, but “true development” is not limited to infrastructure alone.

“True development ensures a secure future for the people. Jaldhaka residents will give their answer through their votes on the 12th,” he said.

The rally was presided over by Fahmid Faisal Comet Chowdhury, former president of Jaldhaka upazila BNP and former mayor, while Shahjahan Kabir Lenin, convener of Jaldhaka upazila Swechchhasebak Dal, conducted the programme.

As principal speaker, Syed Ali announced his election manifesto, pledging harmony, tolerance, and coexistence among people of all religions and communities, while rejecting “politics of revenge”.

He also outlined plans to take special measures to prevent river erosion in four Teesta-surrounded unions, play an active role in the Teesta Mega Project, ensure participatory development based on public opinion, prioritise education and healthcare, modernise community hospitals, and introduce vocational and technical training programmes to keep young people away from drugs and crime.

Special guests included Nilphamari district BNP convener committee members Ahmed Saeed Chowdhury Didu, Moynul Haque, and Rashidul Islam Bangali. Leaders of BNP and its affiliated organisations—including Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal, and Swechchhasebak Dal—joined the rally in processions from various unions, wards, and municipalities, filling the venue.

