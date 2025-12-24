BNP leaves 10 more seats open for allies

The BNP has left at least 10 more constituencies open for its allies to contest in as part of seat-sharing arrangements ahead of the 13th national election, slated for 12 February.

The party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir shared the development at a press briefing at the BNP chairperson’s office in Gulshan today (24 December).

Several leaders from allied and like-minded parties have announced plans to contest the upcoming election, some under the BNP’s electoral symbol by joining the party.

Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Secretary General Redwan Ahmed has left the party and announced he will contest from Cumilla-7 constituency under the BNP banner.

Meanwhile, Advocate Fariduzzaman Farhad, chairman of the National People’s Party (NPP), will contest from Narail-2, while Islami Oikya Jote’s Mufti Rashid will run from Jashore-5.

Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur will contest from Patuakhali-3, and the party’s General Secretary Rashed Khan from Jhenaidah-2 with their own symbol.

Jatiya Party leader Mostafa Zaman Haider will contest from Pirojpur-1. National Democratic Movement Chairman Bobby Hajjaj is set to join BNP and contest from Dhaka-13 with the sheaf of paddy symbol.

Saiful Huq of the Revolutionary Workers Party will run from Dhaka-12, Zonayed Saki of Ganosamhati Andolon from Brahmanbaria-6, and Mahmudur Rahman Manna of Nagorik Oikya from Bogura-2.

Earlier yesterday (23 December), BNP announced a seat-sharing agreement with Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Bangladesh, leaving four seats without any candidate for the party to contest in those constituencies.