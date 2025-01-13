BNP leader says govt must avoid unpopular decisions

Senior BNP leader Nazrul Islam Khan on Sunday cautioned the government that it should refrain from taking decisions, such as imposing Value Added Tax (VAT) and supplementary duties on more than 100 products and services, which could make it unpopular.

“We saw in newspapers that the government has decided to impose VAT in a special context. We would like to say that this decision will cause public suffering, and the government cannot remain popular by taking such a decision,” Nazrul said while speaking to reporters after a meeting with the Labour Party, one of the partners in the party’s simultaneous movement, on the country’s latest political situation at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office.

He said their party wants to see the interim government remain popular.

“We believe the government should take an alternative approach that does not increase public suffering but helps generate the revenue needed to run the state,” he added.

Nazrul, a BNP Standing Committee member, said: “We think if the interim government becomes unpopular, the fallen fascists would be pleased. But those of us who were in the movement will not be happy. So we expect the government will not take any decision that distances it from the people.”

When asked about the illegal construction of fences along the border by India, he said: “Our party does not want relations with Bangladesh’s nearest neighbour to deteriorate. But we are never willing to accept that they will take actions that do not recognize the interests and dignity of our nation.”

The BNP leader further said: “India can set up barbed-wire fences for its own security, but it is not acceptable that Felani’s dead body was found hanging on that barbed-wire fence.”

He also added: “There should be discussions between the two neighbouring countries before taking any important steps along the border. A positive and acceptable step should be taken through dialogue.”

