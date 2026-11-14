A BNP leader was killed, and over 100 passengers were injured in a series of collisions involving several vehicles in Muksudpur upazila of Gopalganj district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Ilias Fakir, 48, general secretary of Ragdi Union BNP in Muksudpur upazila, reports BSS.

The accident took place near Baroitala Bus Stand on the Dhaka-Barishal highway.

Seriously injured in the crash, Ilias was taken to Dhaka for better treatment, where he died in the afternoon while undergoing treatment.

Officer-in-Charge of Muksudpur Police Station Abdullah Al Mamun, confirming the incident to BSS, said a passenger bus collided head-on with a private car near the bus stand in the morning. A series of chain-reaction collisions involved buses, trucks, private cars, and engine-run easybikes.

Four passenger buses, two private cars, two trucks and two engine-run easybikes were damaged in the crashes.

Of the injured, 20 to 25 people in critical condition were rescued and taken to different hospitals in Faridpur and Bhanga, the OC said.

Meanwhile, two vehicles in the motorcade of Gopalganj-1 (Muksudpur-Kashiani) MP Selimuzzaman Selim were damaged in the accident. The lawmaker was travelling from Dhaka to his constituency when the accident occurred. His vehicle also sustained minor damage, but he remained unharmed.

The MP expressed deep sorrow over the death of BNP leader Ilias Fakir and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/bnp-leader-killed-over-100-hurt-in-gopalganj-road-crash