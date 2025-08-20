BNP has no major objections to July Charter, open to some concessions

Highlights

BNP forms a 3-member committee to provide feedback by Thursday

Reconsidering proposals on which it had earlier issued a ‘note of dissent’

Proposals include Upper House PR system, president-PM power balance

The party is also concerned about the July Charter’s legal framework

The BNP is planning not to lodge major objections to the proposed July Charter and is willing to make some concessions for the sake of unity. It is now seeking broader support from like-minded parties before declaring its final stance, according to party sources.

However, the party remains cautious about the charter and does not want to overemphasise it. BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed today (19 August) said that prioritising the July Charter over the Constitution would set a “bad precedent” for the country.

A three-member committee, including Salahuddin, has been formed to provide feedback on the draft July Charter, the government sent.

The party’s highest policy-making body, the Standing Committee, discussed the Charter proposals at length last night at the BNP chairperson’s political office in Gulshan, Dhaka. Acting BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman presided over the meeting virtually from London.

Sources also say the BNP is thoroughly reviewing the full draft and might even agree to some proposals on which it had issued a “note of dissent” in talks with the Consensus Commission.

The party is reconsidering its ‘note of dissent’ on 10 proposals, including the proportional representation (PR) system in the proposed Upper House of the bicameral parliament, the power balance between the president and PM, the separation of the PM and party leader roles, and the caretaker government formation procedure.

Since 20 August was set as the last day to submit feedback on the draft July Charter, the BNP sought an extension from the National Consensus Commission and will submit its final feedback on Thursday.

Ahead of this, the party decided to consult like-minded parties to garner their support. As part of that effort, it held a meeting with the Ganatantra Manch tonight in Gulshan. Tarique Rahman was also present in the meeting.

The Ganatantra Manch had earlier opposed the BNP during Consensus Commission meetings, agreeing with some proposals where the BNP issued a “note of dissent.”

Sources said the BNP has concerns over Sections 1-4 of the draft. Of the 84 sections, the party will advise the consensus commission on implementing agreed-upon clauses and resolving those with a “note of dissent.”

The party also discussed the implementation and legal basis of the July Charter.

Standing Committee members noted that, unlike the previous draft, the current version lacks a two-year implementation timeline and states that constitutional and legal grounds cannot be challenged in court.

Salahuddin Ahmed, in his residence today, said many points with “notes of dissent” could be executed through ordinances or executive orders, but the new draft does not guarantee implementation of agreed matters within two years, as the earlier draft did.

He added that all commitments must be fulfilled and a legal, constitutional process established to implement the Charter.

Attending the meeting were Standing Committee members, including Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir (virtually), Barrister Zamir Uddin Sarker, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moin Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed, Begum Selima Rahman, Maj (Retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed and AZM Zahid Hossain.