BNP govt committed to ensuring active opposition role in parliament: Chief whip

Chief Whip of Parliament Nurul Islam Moni has said the BNP government is committed to ensuring effective participation of the opposition in all parliamentary activities.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, the BNP-led government is committed to ensuring the effective participation of the opposition in every activity of parliament,” he said during a courtesy meeting and discussion between him and a delegation of opposition members of parliament at his parliament office yesterday (9 March).

Led by Opposition Chief Whip Nahid Islam, the opposition delegation included MPs Md Rafiqul Islam Khan, Md Abul Hasnat and Md Nurul Islam, according to a press release issued today.

During the meeting, both sides held detailed and constructive discussions on the current political context of the country, with a focus on establishing a “government of consensus.”

They also emphasised the importance of making parliamentary activities more dynamic and participatory in the national interest.

Chief Whip Nurul expressed hope that the meeting with the opposition chief whip and other lawmakers would play an important role in making parliament more vibrant and effective.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/bnp-govt-committed-ensuring-active-opposition-role-parliament-chief-whip-1382781