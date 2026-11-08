BNP announces new committee for Dhaka South unit

The BNP has reorganised the convening committee of its Dhaka South city unit, appointing Abdus Salam as convener and Tanvir Ahmed Robin as member secretary.

The information was announced in a press release signed by BNP Assistant Office Secretary Muhammad Munir Hossain today (8 November).

Abdul Kadir Bhuiyan Jewel has been appointed senior joint convener, while ANM Saiful Islam has been named joint convener.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/bnp-announces-new-committee-dhaka-south-unit-1596006