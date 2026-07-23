‘BJP sent stone-pelters, police brought trucks of stones’: CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke alleges

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday alleged that outsiders were being sent to disrupt the party’s ongoing protest over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, while reiterating that the agitation would continue until its demands were fulfilled.

Speaking to reporters at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Dipke alleged that the police action against protesters was “very brutal” and said the party would take legal action against the officers involved.

“I have already spoken about the lathi charge. It was very brutal, and we will take the police officers who carried it out to court,” he said.

Dipke said the protest had entered its 34th day, while activist Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike had reached its 26th day.

“Our protest will continue until our demands are met. But we are requesting Sonam Sir to end his hunger strike because we cannot afford to lose his life,” he said.

Dipke also accused the BJP of attempting to provoke violence at the protest site.

“We have been sitting here for a month. No such incident happened during this period. Now, as the protest has grown, goons are being sent from outside to deliberately incite people,” he alleged.

He further claimed that BJP workers were pelting stones and alleged that police had brought trucks carrying stones to the area.

The remarks came a day after CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das described Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as “non-negotiable” and said the protest would continue until the demand was met.

Das said he had spoken several times with Sonam Wangchuk and both agreed that the agitation should remain peaceful.

“He has publicly appealed to all protesters to maintain peace and conduct this protest in the right manner,” Das said.

He also alleged that anti-social elements were attempting to infiltrate the protest to discredit peaceful demonstrators.

Meanwhile, heavy security remained in place around Jantar Mantar as the protest continued.

On Wednesday evening, a Delhi Police officer was injured after miscreants allegedly pelted stones and bottles at police personnel near Tolstoy Marg in Connaught Place, according to Delhi Police. ACP Connaught Place Vivek Bhagat sustained injuries and was taken to RML Hospital. Police said the situation was later brought under control.

Separately, opposition MPs alleged that they were prevented from meeting Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital.

JMM MP Mahua Majhi claimed they were stopped at the hospital gate despite there being no court order restricting visitors, while RJD MP Sanjay Yadav accused the government of ignoring the concerns of protesting students.

The protest centres on demands linked to the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Wangchuk has also maintained that he will end his hunger strike only after receiving an assurance that no legal action will be taken against protesters.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/asia/india/news/bjp-sent-stone-pelters-police-brought-trucks-stones-cjps-abhijeet-dipke-alleges-4230476