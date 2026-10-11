Biman Bangladesh Airlines has suspended its Dhaka-Riyadh-Dhaka flights BG339 and BG340 until further notice, citing a suspension of inbound flights at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In an updated emergency press release issued today, Biman said the Riyadh airport had suspended all flights bound for the airport, prompting the national flag carrier to suspend its scheduled services.

Passengers booked on the affected flights have been advised not to travel to the airport.

Biman said it is assessing the situation and will provide an update on the status or rescheduling of the flights tomorrow (October 11).

Affected passengers have been advised to contact Biman’s call centre or visit its nearest sales office for assistance.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/business/economy/aviation/news/biman-suspends-dhaka-riyadh-flights-until-further-notice-4295286