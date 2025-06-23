Bijoy gets Bashar backing amid team’s Miraz boost

Mehidy Hasan Miraz could return to Bangladesh’s Test eleven after recovering from the fever that kept him out of the series opener in Galle, where the game ended in a draw.

Selector Abdur Razzak confirmed that the all-rounder will be available for the second Test, beginning June 25 at the SSC Cricket Ground in Colombo.

His potential return comes amidst criticism of Bangladesh’s conservative approach with the bat in the second innings of the first Test. There are both combination and form dilemmas the Tigers would have to address going into the series finale.

Despite gaining some control on the fifth day by picking up four Sri Lankan wickets, the visitors ran out of time to force a result.

Former captain and selector Habibul Bashar, currently working in game development, feels that declaring earlier would not have made an impact, defending the cautious approach of centurions Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim.

“During that time [day five] there were overs left in the day and if Shanto and Mushfiqur got out, we will be under pressure,” Bashar said during a talk with the media in Mirpur yesterday.

“Maybe the question is arising that we could have taken the opportunity, but having looked at the wicket in the morning, it didn’t seem like the wicket broke a lot, which is usually the case on the fifth day of a Test match. I don’t think declaring earlier would have had an effect.”

With Miraz available for selection, Bashar feels that Bangladesh have the option of picking five bowlers.

“In this [first] Test we played with four bowlers and in SSC and after the first day, the wicket becomes flat. Sri Lanka do not play with three pacers at SSC so I don’t know what the wicket will be like because such decisions will be dependent on the wicket.

“But if Miraz returns we can play five bowlers. In that case a batter will have to sit but it will not be a problem because Miraz is capable as a full-time batter,” he said.

That raises the question of who makes way. Bangladesh have just two openers in the squad and Anamul Haque Bijoy’s form has particularly come under fire. Bashar was in favour of playing the opener in the second Test instead of unsettling in-form Shanto. With patience running thin, it could be Bijoy’s last opportunity.

“His [Bijoy] domestic form was not translated to Tests. But when he has been taken, he should be given one more chance since we have taken only two openers. There were talks about Shanto opening the innings, which I had strongly opposed,” he concluded.