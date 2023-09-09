Biden takes selfie with Hasina at G20 Summit

US President Joe Biden took a selfie with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the G20 Summit venue in New Delhi today.

Saima Wazed, daughter of the PM and chairperson of the National Advisory Committee on Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders, was also in the frame.

Saima is also a thematic ambassador of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF).

Photo: Collected

The three were seen smiling in the photo.

Later, Saima Wazed wrote on her X (formerly Twitter), “I spoke to him [Biden] about the importance of #MentalHealth services as a part of comprehensive #PublicHealth, and school psychologists in the education system.”

The two-day 18th G-20 Leaders’ Summit began at the newly inaugurated the State-of-Art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan in the morning.

Photo: Collected

At the summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other world leaders on their arrival at the summit venue.