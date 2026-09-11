Bengal Divided: The Political Legacy of the 1905 Partition

The British partition of Bengal was one of the most consequential colonial interventions in South Asia. Implemented in 1905 under the guise of improving administrative efficiency, partition had the effect of exacerbating Indian nationalism, calcifying competing political identities, and revealing fissiparous desires that would later contribute to horrific violence in the province during its second and bloodier partition seventy years later in 1947. Undone just six years later, the political and psychological legacy of Bengal’s first partition outlasted the redistricting itself.

At the beginning of the twentieth century, the Bengal Presidency was unquestionably difficult to administer. It contained a vast population and extended well beyond Bengali-speaking areas into Bihar, Orissa and Assam. Administrative reform was therefore not inherently unreasonable. Yet the plan implemented by Viceroy Lord Curzon cannot be understood solely as an exercise in efficient government. Bengal, and particularly Calcutta, had become the intellectual and political center of Indian nationalism. Its educated middle class was increasingly vocal in challenging colonial authority. By dividing this politically influential region, the British hoped to weaken organized opposition and reduce Calcutta’s power.

The partition formally took effect on October 16, 1905. It created the new province of Eastern Bengal and Assam, with Dhaka as its capital, while the remaining Bengal province retained Calcutta and included western Bengal, Bihar and Orissa. The arrangement separated large numbers of Bengali speakers and produced two provinces with different religious majorities: Muslims constituted the majority in Eastern Bengal and Assam, while Hindus formed the majority in the western province. This was not simply a clean division between East and West Bengal, but it made religious demography increasingly important.

Partition was also opposed strongly by Hindus, especially the intellectual and professional classes based in Calcutta who felt that partition was an assault on both Bengali cultural unity and Bengali political power. Demonstrations against partition took the form of mass public meetings, petitions, processions, and acts of symbolic unity. Rabindranath Tagore asked Hindus and Muslims to tie rakhi on each other to demonstrate Bengal’s unity. October 16 became a day of mourning, with shops closing and people meeting in protest. Soon this agitation gave birth to the Swadeshi movement. This called for Indians to shun foreign goods and services and embrace indigenous products. Foreign cloth was burnt publicly and national schools were set up. Indian-owned businesses were patronized once again. Swadeshi infused the anti-colonial struggle with economic resistance and pressure, taking nationalism beyond petitions by a few elite politicians. The masses began to feel political freedom could not be achieved without economic independence, cultural pride, and the involvement of every citizen.

Yet the movement’s reach and inclusiveness had limits. Its leadership remained largely drawn from the urban Hindu bhadralok, whose economic and political interests did not always correspond with those of Muslim peasants and tenants in eastern Bengal. For example, boycotting inexpensive imported cloth could impose costs on poorer consumers. Some methods of mobilization also employed Hindu religious symbolism that did not resonate equally with Muslims. Although Muslims participated in the anti-partition agitation and opinion within every community was diverse, the movement failed to build a sufficiently broad social coalition across religion, class and region.

Many Muslims in eastern Bengal viewed the creation of the new province differently. Dhaka’s elevation as a provincial capital promised greater access to government employment, education and political patronage. Muslim landholders and emerging professionals hoped that a Muslim-majority province would reduce the administrative and cultural dominance of Calcutta’s largely Hindu elite. Their support did not mean that British rule had suddenly created Muslim government or genuine self-rule. Authority remained firmly colonial. Nevertheless, partition appeared to offer neglected eastern districts a greater share of institutional resources and political recognition.

This divergence enabled the British to present themselves as protectors of Muslim interests while portraying the anti-partition campaign as an essentially Hindu movement. Colonial policy did not invent Bengal’s inequalities. Differences in landownership, education, occupation and political representation had developed over generations. But the government exploited these disparities and increasingly encouraged communities to organize as separate political constituencies.

The formation of the All-India Muslim League in Dhaka in December 1906 also reflected this new political climate. Though the League was responding to pan-Muslim concerns throughout British India, Bengal’s partition had affected the calculus of politics and the fear that Hindu majoritarianism would dominate the province. The Indian Councils Act 1909 (better known as the Morley-Minto reforms) instituted separate Muslim electorates. By institutionalizing demands for political protections for Muslims, however, it also reinforced communal identities by making religion the basis of political representation. Politics would increasingly become a contest for seats, jobs, and official patronage between communities.

Partition faced resistance both within and outside Bengal. As noted above, resistance to partition reinvigorated Indian National Congress activity, revived the popularity of boycott and passive resistance, inspired a new crop of nationalists, and sparked disagreements between moderates and extremists over mass agitation. Revolutionary activities spread in Bengal during this time, and political terrorism resulted in colonial reprisals. In an attempt to contain the movement against partition, colonial officials helped expand and radicalize the anti-colonial movement as a whole.

Unable to enforce it smoothly and facing continued resistance, the British reversed course, and Bengal was reunited in 1911. Bihar and Orissa were carved out as a new province, while Assam became administratively distinct again. Most importantly, the empire moved its capital from Calcutta to Delhi. Nationalists rejoiced at the rollback of partition, but many in eastern Bengal’s Muslim community were angered by their loss of an anticipated province. Muslims in Bengal suspected that the government had given in to pressure from students and agitators based in Calcutta. The creation of the University of Dhaka, approved in 1919 and opened five years later, assuaged some of these concerns by responding to educational demands specific to eastern Bengal. However, the political grievance could not be redressed so easily.

To say that the events of 1905 made Partition in 1947 inevitable would be deterministic. Between the two events were four decades of constitutional dialogue and debate, economic rivalry, provincial political development, communalist assertion and, of course, British policies and politics. Bengal also saw the emergence of significant voices opposed to partition, most notably campaigns by leaders such as Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy and Sarat Chandra Bose to create a united and independent Bengal. But the disputes of 1905 had settled in as political facts of life for decades to come. Communal demographics would be deployed as political tools. Kolkata and Dhaka would compete for regional dominance. Hindus and Muslims would come to fear the loss of political power and security for different reasons.

A mass meeting of Muslims in Dhaka on September 4, 1906, supporting the partition of Bengal. The gathering reflected many

Muslims in eastern Bengal’s belief that the new province would expand their educational, economic, and political opportunities.

Photo credit: The Sphere, published October 27, 1906. Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons. Public-domain image. After partition in 1947, India and Pakistan split Bengal. West Bengal became the Indian state of West Bengal. Muslim-majority East Bengal became a province of Pakistan, and later came to be known as East Pakistan. In 1971, the Bengali demand for autonomy from West Pakistan’s political and economic control led to the creation of Bangladesh. Independence showed that religion did not trump Bengalis’ linguistic and cultural ties. Nor did Bengali linguistic unity mask the reality of class, regional, and political differences. Accepting both of these ideas is the crucial lesson of 1905.

If one thing the crisis proved, it’s that Bengalis could be mobilized along religious identities just as easily. Pre-existing fault lines may have been exploited and exacerbated, but British policies did fuel divide and rule. So did the nationalist leadership, which also rode that tiger. They turned a blind eye (or worse, indulged the suffering) to those who fell outside the purview of their vote bank. Borders on paper can create deadly friction when they are drawn randomly, without the will of the people. Even more so when you attach identities, financial incentives, and exclusive political representation to it. Bengal was unified again in 19II. But the seed of suspicion was planted, and it would torment generations.