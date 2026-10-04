Before calling Jamaat ‘covert’, remember 1991 and alliance politics: Porwar

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar today responded to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s description of Jamaat and Shibir as “covert”, reminding the BNP of its political cooperation with Jamaat since 1991.

Speaking at a rally at the North Gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, Porwar referred to the BNP’s “efforts to secure Jamaat’s support to form the government in 1991” and asked, “Didn’t you remember then that they were ‘clandestine’?”

He said BNP and Jamaat had also been together in street movements under the four-party, 18-party and 20-party alliances.

“Begum Khaleda Zia announced the programmes, and Shibir and Jamaat joined the streets and made sacrifices,” Porwar said.

Speaking at the rally protesting the arrest of former lawmaker Major (retd) Akhtaruzzaman, he demanded the withdrawal of the case against him, cancellation of his remand and his immediate release.

Porwar said Akhtaruzzaman had neither assaulted nor harassed anyone while protesting mismanagement at the airport. “As a senior citizen and passenger, he had the right to demand an explanation and protest against the mismanagement.”

Porwar also questioned why Akhtaruzzaman was made to wear a helmet after his arrest, saying he had voluntarily gone with the Detective Branch.

“Is Major Akhtaruzzaman a notorious robber or a murderer? Did he steal something that he would flee?” he asked.

On Jamaat’s role in the 1971 Liberation War, Porwar acknowledged that Jamaat members at the time had supported a united Pakistan.

“It is true that those who were members of Jamaat-e-Islami at that time in 1971 had a position in favour of a united Pakistan,” he said.

He, however, denied that Jamaat-e-Islami had been involved in genocide.

Porwar also accused the BNP of adopting what he described as the Awami League’s narrative by calling Jamaat “clandestine”, “anti-liberation” and “genocidal”.

“You did not say these things before the ’24 revolution. After the Awami League left, you are now speaking the Awami League’s language and calling us Razakars and an anti-liberation group,” he said.

“Have you become a wiser leader than your father and mother, who never said such things?” he asked Tarique Rahman.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/calling-jamaat-covert-remember-1991-and-alliance-politics-porwar-4289366