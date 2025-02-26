Be neutral, carry out reforms, hold polls quickly

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday urged the chief adviser to lead the country firmly, uphold neutrality, implement essential reforms, and move swiftly towards national elections.

“I want to appeal to the interim government chief — lead your administration with a firm hand. No one should be able to say that you are biased. You are an established and renowned figure worldwide. We expect you to uphold that reputation,” said the BNP leader.

He made the remarks while speaking at a discussion organised by BNP to mark the National Martyred Army Day at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in the capital.

“We hope that by maintaining absolute neutrality, you [chief adviser] will carry out the necessary minimum reforms as quickly as possible and move towards elections,” said Fakhrul.

Addressing the people of the country, Fakhrul said, “Let us stop this mudslinging and debate. Everyone must remain united to reach a democratic path together.”

“We have a crucial opportunity to establish Bangladesh as a democratic and prosperous nation. However, a conspiracy is underway to undermine this progress. From Delhi, Sheikh Hasina is orchestrating efforts to create unrest and destabilise the country. As part of this scheme, various groups are actively working to foster instability through different means,” he also said.

“I have repeatedly said that without establishing a democratic system in the country, stability cannot be achieved. That is why we have always insisted that a truly neutral election must be held to establish a government chosen by the people,” he added.

“Today, various questions are being raised with the intent to push the country towards chaos. A small group is deliberately provoking public anger, attempting to mobilise crowds and disrupt stability through different means,” he said.

“This poses a threat to Bangladesh’s independence and is detrimental to both democracy and national stability,” he added.