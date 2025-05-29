Asked for roadmap, govt didn’t give in 10 months, now ‘December it is’: Mirza Fakhrul

The next national election must be held by the end of this year, as announced by BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, the party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today (28 May), stating that they set the ultimatum as the interim government did not heed their call to announce an election roadmap.

“We asked for a roadmap… It’s been ten months. You’ve spoken about everything — except a roadmap. That omission seriously calls the intentions of the Interim into question.

“As our Acting Chairman has clearly stated — December it is!” the senior BNP leader said in a Facebook post referring to an announcement by Tarique virtually made at the party’s youth rally in Nayapaltan today.

Fakhrul also wrote, “Since day one, we have not only supported — we have actively collaborated with the Interim Government led by Professor Yunus.

“We participated in every reform-related meeting, submitted our proposals, and whenever we disagreed, we provided clear justifications. We have always emphasised that reforms are a continuous process — in no country does everything come to a halt in the name of reforms.”

“And in no democracy does the process of holding elections to form a people’s parliament stop for reforms,” he added.

He stated that Bangladesh emerged from a regime that was not just authoritarian but a dictatorship. “Now, the people of Bangladesh are ready for a new parliament, elected by them, representing them. A parliament where elected representatives will speak for the nation — about policies for progress, for institutional reform, and for human rights.”

Earlier in the evening, addressing BNP’s youth rally virtually from London, Tarique Rahman instructed the young population and the countrymen to start preparing to ensure that the next national election is held by December this year, alleging that the interim government’s delay tactics regarding the election and its push for so-called reforms are part of a broader plan to derail democratic processes.

Speaking at a packed rally virtually, jointly organised by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, and Swechchhasebak Dal in the capital’s Nayapaltan area in front of BNP’s central office, he alleged that efforts are underway to delay the upcoming national election, suggesting that certain individuals both within and outside the interim government may have a hidden agenda linked to the reform process.

“It seems that dilly-dally over holding the next national election has already started or is underway. The future of the election has got trapped in a cycle of innovative conditions of so-called minimum reform and maximum reforms,” he said.

Tarique further said in the past, at various times in Bangladesh, a caretaker government has held impartial elections and every time, we have seen that the caretaker government successfully held national elections within three months.

“So, there are records that it is possible to hold elections within three months. But now, we see that even after 10 months, the interim government is not announcing a specific date for the election.”

He also said in a fascism-free Bangladesh, the nation aspires to have a government chosen through the direct votes of the people — one that is accountable to them and committed to serving their interests without delay.

“This is [my] call to the interim government — the next national election must be held by December. We repeat again, the election will take place within December. Brothers and sisters of the new generation, dear countrymen, start taking preparations to ensure that the national election is held by December,” he added.