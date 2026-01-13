BCB rejects ICC’s plea to reconsider India tour to play T20 World Cup

The uncertainty surrounding Bangladesh’s participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 has deepened after a high-stakes video conference between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) ended without a breakthrough on Tuesday (13 January).

Despite the global body’s request to reconsider the boycott, the BCB remained firm in its decision not to travel to India, citing unresolved security concerns.

In the meeting held this afternoon, a BCB delegation led by President Aminul Islam and Chief Executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury reiterated the board’s demand to relocate their matches to a neutral venue.

The ICC, however, highlighted the logistical rigidity of the tournament, noting that the itinerary has already been announced and urging the board to soften its stance.

“The Board’s position remains unchanged,” the BCB confirmed in a media release following the discussion. “The BCB reaffirmed its position regarding the decision not to travel to India… (and) reiterated its request for the ICC to consider relocating Bangladesh’s matches outside India.”

This diplomatic deadlock comes just a day after Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul publicly slammed the ICC for what he termed an “absurd” security assessment.

Nazrul revealed that the ICC had identified pacer Mustafizur Rahman’s inclusion in the squad as a potential security risk—a claim stemming from the recent controversy where the Kolkata Knight Riders were allegedly forced to release the bowler due to “anti-Bangladesh” sentiment in India.

While the ICC pressed for adherence to the schedule, the BCB emphasised that the safety of its players and staff remains paramount. Both parties agreed to continue discussions to find a “possible solution,” but with the board unwilling to compromise on its security demands and the ICC reluctant to alter the fixture list, the fate of Bangladesh’s World Cup campaign hangs in the balance.

