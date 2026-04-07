BCB introduces spin bowling machine

The Daily Star

Bangladesh coach Phil Simmons looks on as the spin bowling machine is being operated on. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has introduced a spin bowling machine for the first time in the country, aiming to enhance players’ preparation through modern training technology.

The machine, named Merlyn by BOLA, was used for the first time on Monday during the national team’s skill camp at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur ahead of the New Zealand series.

Previously, bowling machines in Bangladesh were primarily used to simulate pace and short-pitched deliveries.

The introduction of a spin bowling machine addresses a long-standing need, as such devices are widely used in countries like England, Australia, and New Zealand to replicate quality spin bowling in training environments.

“This machine had been under discussion for a long time and was ordered recently,” BCB cricket operations in-charge Shahriar Nafees told reporters in Mirpur.

“With this, you can play three types of deliveries — off-spin, leg-spin, and arm ball. The length of the ball can be adjusted, and the pace can be increased or decreased. It can be operated in both manual and automatic modes. In automatic mode, you can play 25–30 balls at a time.”

According to the BCB official, the machine was purchased at a cost of approximately £10,000 (around Tk 16 lakh).

According to the manufacturer, Merlyn by BOLA is regarded as one of the most advanced and accurate spin bowling training aids in the world.

It was originally invented by Henry Pryor, with an early prototype used during England’s 2005 Ashes victory over Australia.

The next-generation model was later developed by Stuart & Williams (BOLA) for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to help players better prepare against high-quality spin bowling.

The machine received widespread praise from professional players and coaches when the ECB first introduced it in 2009.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/sports/cricket/news/bcb-introduces-spin-bowling-machine-4145096