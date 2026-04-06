BCB in turmoil as resignations mount, probe adds pressure

The Daily Star

Since returning from Melbourne in late March, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam Bulbul has remained active in board affairs even as growing internal instability has continues casting a shadow over his tenure.

On Saturday, Bulbul spent nearly nine hours in the fourth board of directors’ meeting at the BCB headquarters in Mirpur and the following day, he visited the national team’s practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Despite the outward appearance of routine operations, Bulbul’s leadership is under increasing strain.

In recent months, seven board directors have resigned, with six stepping down within the last three weeks, of which four resigned following Sunday’s meeting, highlighting deepening instability within the current administration.

Most outgoing directors cited personal reasons in their resignation letters, but while speaking to The Daily Star on condition of anonymity, many of them cited a variety of causes including frustration over their limited influence, lack of consultation in key decisions and feeling excluded due to not having political backing.

“It’s not just one issue. There have been consistent problems in how we operate. Changes are made in departments without consultation, whether by the president or others. If we are not informed, what is our role?” one of them said.

However, the question remains whether uncertainty surrounding the future of the current board and internal political dynamics influenced the directors’ decision to step aside.

Adding to Bulbul’s concerns is a probe report submitted yesterday by a five-member investigation committee, led by retired Supreme Court justice AKM Asaduzzaman, to the National Sports Council (NSC). The committee was formed by NSC on March 11 to investigate alleged irregularities in last year’s BCB elections.

“We submitted a neutral report without accusing anyone. It objectively analyses the election process and includes recommendations for ensuring smoother elections and necessary reforms,” Asaduzzaman said after submitting the report.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Aminul Haque said the government would consult the International Cricket Council (ICC) before taking further steps.

“The report was submitted this morning. We have already held an inter-ministerial meeting to discuss its findings. We will inform the ICC and then decide our next course of action,” he told reporters at BKSP.

With mounting resignations, internal discontent, and the implications of the probe report, the BCB finds itself at a critical juncture and the coming weeks are likely to be decisive for both the board and its president.

Bulbul, however, is ready to see the matter to the end, declaring in a recent interview that amidst this exodus of directors, “I will be the last person to go.”

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/sports/cricket/news/bcb-turmoil-resignations-mount-probe-adds-pressure-4144321