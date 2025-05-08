BCB and other sports bodies observe situation

As the conflict between India and Pakistan escalates, with both countries exchanging heavy artillery along their contested frontier yesterday, the sporting bodies in Bangladesh are carefully observing the situation which is likely to have long term consequences in sports in the sub-continent.

In cricket, the men’s team is slated to play both India and Pakistan within the coming months.

Bangladesh are set to play five T20Is from May 25 to June 3 in Faisalabad and Lahore against Pakistan right after their series against UAE at Sharjah.

The Tigers are scheduled to tour Sri Lanka next in June and then turn their attention to a three-match T20I series in July against Pakistan, outside of FTP commitments.

Following the Pakistan series, India are then slated to arrive in Bangladesh on August 13 for three ODIs and three T20Is. The Asia Cup in September would be next on the agenda for the subcontinental sides.

A Times of India report, quoting an unnamed source, had recently read that the 2025 Asia Cup and India’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh were in doubt.

However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) yesterday said that they are yet to receive any information regarding any series plans being scrapped or suspended and that right now, their “top priority” was ensuring the safety of cricketers Nahid Rana and Rishad Hossain who are in Pakistan taking part in PSL.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is closely monitoring the evolving security situation over the past 24 hours. The safety and well-being of Bangladeshi players currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) remain the Board’s top priority,” BCB said in a press release yesterday.

“The board has been in regular contact with Bangladesh National Team players Rishad Hossain and Nahid Rana, who are participating in the ongoing PSL. BCB President Faruque Ahmed is also personally keeping track of the developments and has spoken directly with PSL CEO Salman Naseer and Rishad to ensure the players’ safety and peace of mind,” the press release added.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also announced yesterday that PSL will go on as scheduled. PCB sources confirmed that state protocol is being given to the two Bangladeshi cricketers, both of whom are currently in Islamabad, with Rana’s Peshawar Zalmi set to play today against Karachi Kings.

“The PSL will go on as per schedule. The players are getting state protocol which is provided during international series. We are giving it to ensure the safety of the players,” Shafqat Shabbir, a PCB media official, told The Daily Star.

Meanwhile, the next edition of the South Asian Games has also been thrown into uncertainty as it is scheduled to take place in Islamabad in next year’s January.

“It is too early to make comments on the future of next year’s SA Games in Pakistan… After Eid-ul-Adha, we will communicate with other Olympic committees in the sub-continent but we will be observing the situation,” said a BOA official requesting anonymity.