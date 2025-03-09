Bayern escape punishment as Leverkusen slip up in title race

A 10-man Bayern Munich were handed a reprieve despite suffering a shock 3-2 home defeat to Bochum on 8 March, as title rivals Bayer Leverkusen also fell to a 2-0 loss against Werder Bremen.

The surprise result at the Allianz Arena was only Bayern’s second defeat of the Bundesliga season. However, they remain eight points clear of defending champions Leverkusen, with just nine matches remaining.

Leverkusen’s defeat was compounded by an injury to star midfielder Florian Wirtz, who limped off after just 14 minutes of the second half following a rough challenge. His absence would be a major setback for Xabi Alonso’s side ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 return leg against Bayern, who hold a commanding 3-0 lead from the first leg.

Romano Schmid’s close-range finish gave Werder Bremen the lead after only seven minutes. Leverkusen struggled to respond, and their situation worsened when Wirtz, their standout performer this season, was forced off.

Bremen sealed the win late on, leaving Leverkusen facing an uphill battle to retain their title hopes.

With Tuesday’s European clash in mind, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany rotated his squad, resting key players including Harry Kane. Even without Kane, Bayern started brightly, with Raphael Guerreiro smashing home a loose ball in the 14th minute.

The Bavarians had a golden chance to double their lead when they were awarded a penalty seven minutes later. With Kane, who has converted his last 30 penalties, on the bench, Serge Gnabry stepped up but struck the post.

Guerreiro struck again on 28 minutes with a rare header, but Bochum hit back immediately, with Jakov Medic scoring a thunderous long-range effort.

The tide turned further against Bayern just before half-time when Joao Palhinha was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Giorgos Masouras.

Bochum made the most of their numerical advantage, with Ibrahima Sissoko heading home an equaliser early in the second half. The visitors then completed the comeback when Matus Bero raced the length of the field to convert a Philipp Hofmann pass in the 71st minute.

Bochum’s victory was their first in Munich since 1991 and lifted them three points clear of the automatic relegation spots.

Borussia Dortmund’s slim hopes of breaking into the top four suffered a blow as they fell 1-0 to Augsburg. Jeffery Gouweleeuw’s first-half header secured the win for the visitors, who have conceded only three goals in the league in 2025, the best defensive record in Europe.

Dortmund, last season’s Champions League finalists, are now 10th in the league, seven points adrift of the top four.

St Pauli ended their goal drought in a 1-1 draw at Wolfsburg, moving two points clear of the relegation play-off spot. Fellow promoted side Holstein Kiel also fought hard for a 2-2 draw against Stuttgart.

Later on Saturday, Freiburg were set to host RB Leipzig as the Bundesliga title race and relegation battles continued to heat up.