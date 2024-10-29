Bangladesh’s interim govt chief for fast construction of museum depicting uprising

Bangladesh’s interim government chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus visits Gonobhaban on Monday. | BSS photo

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday asked the authorities concerned to set up a replica of Aynaghar (Mirror House) at Ganabhaban, which is set to turn into a museum to preserve the memories of July-August mass uprising.

The government also established a ‘special cell’ to preserve the history of the revolution.

‘During a visit at Ganabhaban, the chief adviser instructed to keep a replica of Aynaghar in the museum so that people can know about the torture on the people in the secret prisons,’ chief adviser’s deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told a press briefing at foreign service academy, reported Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

He said that the chief adviser visited Ganabhaban for the first time since his assumption in the office on August 8.

The chief adviser gave instruction on how a memorial museum on the July-August mass uprising could be set up at Ganabhaban and how its construction works could be accomplished fast, he said.

Professor Yunus directed adviser Adilur Rahman Khan to involve experts and architects with the initiative.

‘The museum should preserve the memories of her [Sheikh Hasina] misrule and the outrage of the people which they expressed after her ouster from the power,’ he said.

Replying to a question, Azad said many people were involved with the torture in Aynaghar, a secrete torture cell of Sheikh Hasina regime, and a commission had been working to identify those people to bring them to justice.

Advisers Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud and special assistant of the CA Mahfuj Alam accompanied Yunus during the visit.

Meanwhile, the government established the special cell to preserve the history of the revolution through an office order issued by the cabinet division on the same day, United News of Bangladesh reported.

The special cell will be led by a ten-member team headed by an official at the rank of additional secretary or joint secretary.

‘To preserve the history of the student and people’s revolution of July-August, finalise a complete list of the martyrs and the injured, provide medical treatment for the injured, and assist their families, this ‘special cell’ was formed under the health services division based on the decision of the advisory council meeting held on October 17,’ the order read.

Student representatives Abdullah Salehin Ayon and Cynthia Jahan Ayesha, and one representative from the ministry of information and broadcasting’s press information department are members of the cell.

The special cell will also assist in the creation of documentaries or informational films about the July-August revolution, verify media reports on the matter, and take corrective actions if any false information is found. The cell will issue protest notes to present accurate information.

Funding for the cell’s operations will be drawn from grants allocated by the finance division to the ministry of health and family welfare, with the finance division providing the necessary funds.

The cabinet secretary and the senior secretary of the health services division will supervise the activities of the special cell regularly, as stated in the office order.

On August 15, the health services division had formed a committee to draft a policy for treating the injured during the uprising and assisting the families of martyrs, as well as to create a complete list of the identities of the martyrs and the injured.

