Bangladeshi and Indian cricketers shake hands after under-19 World Cup match

The two teams lined up for handshakes at the end of the match. Photo: Collected

In a relief amid recent diplomatic tension between Bangladesh and India over cricket, players from both teams were seen shaking hands and exchanging greetings after their Under-19 World Cup match in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

The gesture came at the end of the match, easing concerns that arose earlier in the day when the captains of the two sides did not shake hands during the toss.

That incident had drawn comparisons with India–Pakistan encounters during last year’s Asia Cup.

Following India’s 18-run win in a rain-affected match, Bangladesh had been in control of the chase for much of the innings and were ahead even with 10 overs remaining. However, a late collapse against India’s spin attack turned the game in India’s favour.

Soon after the match, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) clarified the issue surrounding the toss.

It stated that vice-captain Zawad Abrar’s failure to shake hands with India captain Ayush Mhatre was unintentional and should not be seen as a sign of disrespect.

According to the BCB, Zawad was standing in as captain because regular skipper Azizul Hakim had fallen ill shortly before the match, and the moment simply “slipped” his mind.