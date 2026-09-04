Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has terminated head coach Gerard Jones’ contract after the team suffered two consecutive defeats in the AFC U-20 Asian Cup qualifiers.

The decision came after Bangladesh were thrashed 3-0 by Syria in their second Group A match in Tashkent today (4 September).

They had earlier lost 2-0 to hosts Uzbekistan in their opening match.

With no points from their first two matches, the BFF decided to part ways with the British coach, confirming the decision in a press release today.

Assistant coach Atikur Rahman Mishu will take charge of Bangladesh for their final group match against India on Sunday (6 September).

Team manager Samid Kashem and BFF officials have informed Mishu of the decision. Jones has also been moved to a different hotel from the Bangladesh team’s accommodation in Uzbekistan.

Under the terms of his contract, the BFF will settle Jones’ outstanding salary and other financial dues and arrange his flight ticket to his preferred destination.

Jones’ tenure with the youth team had been marked by several issues, including complaints over his salary and a deteriorating relationship with assistant coach Mishu. The two were also reportedly involved in a physical altercation in Dhaka.

Jones had initially opposed taking Mishu to Uzbekistan, but both eventually travelled with the team following BFF intervention. Mishu, however, was not allowed to sit in the dugout during Bangladesh’s first two matches due to Jones’ objections.

After taking charge for the India match, Mishu said the game would be a matter of pride for both sides and that Bangladesh would play for three points, despite their qualification hopes now resting on a mathematical possibility.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/football/bangladesh-u-20-coach-gerard-jones-sacked-after-syria-drubbing-1533431