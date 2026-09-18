Bangladesh and Turkey have discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, particularly in renewable energy, mineral resources and LNG-related infrastructure.

The discussions also covered pipeline connectivity linking Bangladesh’s offshore and island facilities with the mainland.

The issues were discussed at a recent meeting between Turkey’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Bangladesh Ambassador to Turkey M Amanul Haq at the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources in Ankara.

According to the Bangladesh Embassy, the two sides explored potential areas of practical cooperation in the energy and mineral resources sectors and discussed opportunities to further strengthen bilateral collaboration.

During the meeting, Ambassador Haq handed over an invitation letter from Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, inviting Minister Bayraktar to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient early date.

Baraktar warmly accepted the invitation and expressed his intention to visit Bangladesh by the end of this year.

The Turkish Minister also instructed his officials to prepare a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for signing at the next possible opportunity, the Bangladesh Embassy said.

Ambassador Haq also handed over a proposed draft MoU between Bangladesh’s Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources and Turkey’s Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, aimed at establishing a framework for enhanced bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

The meeting was attended from the Bangladesh side by Deputy Chief of Mission Shahanoor Alam and Commercial Counsellor Akram Hossain of the Bangladesh Embassy in Ankara.

Senior officials from Turkey’s Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources also attended the meeting.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/energy/bangladesh-turkey-explore-enhanced-energy-cooperation-1546011