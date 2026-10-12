Bangladesh to seek results-based financing at WB-IMF roundtable

Bangladesh will urge the World Bank and the IMF to link development financing more closely to measurable outcomes, arguing that the key challenge is not a shortage of money but the failure to translate funding commitments into jobs and investment.

The position is outlined in talking points prepared for a closed-door ministerial roundtable titled “Transforming Demographic Transition into Human Capital Gains and Job Creation”, to be held on the sidelines of the World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Bangkok tomorrow.

The Bangladesh delegation, led by the finance minister, will call for faster project implementation support, greater mobilisation of private capital through guarantees and risk-sharing mechanisms, closer alignment of skills training with employers’ needs, and financing linked to measurable results, including investment mobilised, and jobs created.

“Financing commitments don’t automatically become outcomes,” the document, seen by The Business Standard, says, highlighting delays in project preparation, procurement and approvals that erode the development impact of funding.

Dhaka frames the stakes in global numbers: 120 crore young people in developing economies will reach working age in the next 10-15 years, against a forecast 40 crore jobs. About 28% of Bangladesh’s population is young and of working age.

The paper says jobs must come primarily from the private sector, and cites deregulation, digital investment services through One-Stop Service and BanglaBiz, and priority sectors including high-value manufacturing, export services, SMEs, ICT and modern agriculture.

The government is also pursuing a strategy focused on technology, entrepreneurship and workplace reforms, with an annual target of creating 200,000 technology-sector jobs and a Tk500 crore startup fund to support young and women entrepreneurs.

Turning demographic change into economic gains

The 90-minute ministerial roundtable will bring together finance ministers and global financing leaders to discuss how countries can convert demographic change into human capital development, productive employment and sustainable economic growth.

Finance ministers from Bangladesh, Indonesia and Egypt are scheduled to present their countries’ experiences, with five minutes allocated to each country. Discussions will focus on population stabilisation, public and private investment in human capital, health and education outcomes, employment opportunities, and inclusive growth.

According to the World Bank Group’s background document for the meeting, demographic change is a major force shaping economic and social development, but its potential remains largely untapped in many countries.

Rapid population growth, persistently high fertility rates and gaps in health, education and skills continue to constrain productivity, strain public services and limit economic opportunities for women and young people.

However, sustained investment in quality primary healthcare, education and skills development, alongside structural reforms that encourage private investment and exports, can help countries unlock a demographic dividend.

Such investments can generate more and better-paid jobs while laying the foundation for inclusive and sustainable economic growth, the document says.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/bangladesh-seek-results-based-financing-wb-imf-roundtable-1570611