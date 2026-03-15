Bangladesh suffer crushing defeat to Pakistan in 2nd ODI

A batter of the Bangladesh cricket team gets bowled out in the second ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, 13 March 2026. Photo: Collected.

Bangladesh produced a dismal batting performance to suffer a 128-run defeat to Pakistan via the DLS method in the second ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium yesterday (13 March).

With the victory, Pakistan kept the three-match series alive. Bangladesh had won the first match by eight wickets but failed to replicate that performance in a game that could have given them an unassailable lead in the series.

Opener Maaz Sadaqat laid the foundation for Pakistan with an audacious 75 off just 46 balls, an innings laced with six fours and five sixes that appeared to unsettle the Bangladesh bowlers early on.

Riding on his whirlwind knock and a solid 62 from Salman Agha, before being run out dramatically, Pakistan managed to post a challenging total of 274 all out in 47.3 overs.

Bangladesh made a poor start to the chase, slumping to 27-3 in 6.3 overs before rain and a hailstorm halted play, delaying the match for about one and a half hours.

After the interruption, the target was revised to 243 in 32 overs under the DLS method. Bangladesh resumed with the intent to chase aggressively but failed to maintain momentum, eventually collapsing to 114 all out in 23.3 overs.

Liton Das was the top scorer for Bangladesh with 41 off 33 balls, while Towhid Hridoy contributed 28. The duo shared a 58-run stand for the fourth wicket to offer Bangladesh a glimmer of hope.

However, Liton’s dismissal triggered a dramatic collapse as the hosts lost their last seven wickets for just 41 runs.

Afif Hossain scored 14, and Saif Hasan added 12, with only four Bangladesh batters managing to reach double figures.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf and Sadaqat claimed three wickets each, while captain Shaheen Shah Afridi finished with figures of 2-22.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, Sadaqat and Sahibzada Farhan gave Pakistan a flying start, putting on 103 runs in just 13 overs. Farhan scored 31.

The strong opening raised hopes of Pakistan posting a 300-plus total, but Bangladesh bowlers fought back in the middle overs to regain some control.

Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz and leg-spinner Rishad Hossain slowed Pakistan’s progress by applying pressure during the middle phase.

However, Salman Agha later found his rhythm, scoring 64 off 62 balls to guide Pakistan to a competitive total. Mohammad Rizwan also made a valuable contribution with 44.

Rishad was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers with 3-56 in nine overs, while Mehidy claimed 2-34 from his 10 overs.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/bangladesh-suffer-crushing-defeat-pakistan-2nd-odi-1386206