Bangladesh spinner Aliss reported for suspect bowling action on ODI debut

Bangladesh off-spinner Aliss Al Islam has been reported for a suspect bowling action on his ODI debut against Afghanistan in Sharjah yesterday (21 October).

The 29-year-old will undergo an independent assessment of his bowling action at an International Cricket Council (ICC)-accredited testing centre, in accordance with the ICC’s Illegal Bowling Action Regulations.

According to the match officials’ report, concerns were raised over the legality of Aliss’s bowling action following Bangladesh’s defeat to Afghanistan.

Aliss conceded 47 runs in 8.3 overs in his first ODI appearance for Bangladesh.

He received his maiden T20I cap earlier this month during Bangladesh’s Asian Games contest against Sri Lanka in Japan.

Bangladesh have lost both their matches in the tri-series, against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan. Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will meet in the final on 23 October.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/cricket/bangladesh-spinner-aliss-reported-suspect-bowling-action-odi-debut-1580416