Bangladesh-India freight train services resume

After nearly nine months, freight train services between Bangladesh and India have resumed.

Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, the station superintendent of Dinajpur Railway Station, confirmed the news on Thursday at around 10:30pm.

He said: “At approximately 8pm on Thursday, freight train operations between the two countries officially resumed via the Birol land border in Dinajpur, Bangladesh, from Radhikapur railway station in Uttar Dinajpur, India.:

He added: “The Indian freight train completed formalities at Radhikapur railway station and reached Birol railway station in Dinajpur via the Birol land port at around 9pm.”

Sources indicate that the freight train carrying imported goods from India is scheduled to be unloaded on Friday morning. After unloading, the train will return to India via the same route.

According to railway authorities, train services for both passengers and freight between the two countries were suspended in July last year due to the political situation in Bangladesh.

However, freight train operations through the Radhikapur-Birol border had already been halted in May last year due to a lack of demand.

Sangeet Dutta, the station master of Radhikapur Railway Station, said that the train service has resumed after a long break. The freight train, consisting of 46 wagons, arrived at Birol Railway Station carrying dust powder used in making ceramic plates.

He added: “Freight transport between India and Bangladesh will continue through three major routes via West Bengal—Gede-Darshana, Petrapole-Benapole, and Radhikapur-Birol.”