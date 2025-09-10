Bangladesh football team’s return from Nepal uncertain amid unrest

The Bangladesh national football team was scheduled to leave their hotel at 3 pm local time today for Tribhuvan International Airport. However, as the youth protests in Nepal escalated, airport authorities cancelled all flights from Tribhuvan, leaving Bangladesh’s return home uncertain.

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) confirmed the development in a press release this afternoon.

According to the statement, “The Bangladesh national football team was due to return home today, a day earlier than scheduled, on Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG 0372 at 3 pm. However, due to the current situation in Nepal, the journey has been suspended.”

Seeing the worsening situation, BFF had already requested Biman Bangladesh Airlines yesterday to change tickets for the 32-member contingent. This morning, the federation paid the re-scheduling fee at the airline’s office and confirmed the return flight.

Citing Nepal’s state media, Reuters reported that many people were killed and injured in clashes in Kathmandu. According to the Kathmandu Post, young protesters took to the streets against the social media shutdown and corruption. They broke through police barricades to enter the parliament premises, prompting police to use tear gas, water cannons, rubber bullets, and blank shots to disperse them.

In such circumstances, the All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) yesterday announced the postponement of the second friendly between Nepal and Bangladesh. After the first match ended in a goalless draw, the second was scheduled for today. In its press release, ANFA said, “Considering the current situation in the country, the Nepal–Bangladesh friendly match scheduled for 9 September has been postponed. We sincerely apologise to football supporters for this inconvenience.”

Despite the curfew, protests erupted again this morning across Kathmandu. At least 19 people were killed yesterday in clashes between demonstrators and security forces. Under pressure from the unrest, Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has stepped down.

Bangladesh had travelled to Nepal on 3 September to play two friendlies as part of preparations for the Asian Cup qualifiers. In October, Bangladesh will face Hong Kong in a two-legged tie, with matches scheduled for 9 October in Dhaka and 14 October in Hong Kong.