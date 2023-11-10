Bangladesh elections likely to be a focus area of talks at India-US 2+2 meeting

By Yeshi Seli| Express News Service :

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh is likely to be one of the focus areas of talks between India and US at the ministerial 2+2 meet on November 10. The US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has flown to Delhi, ahead of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s arrival.

“Due to China’s increasing influence in Bangladesh, having a democratic country with political stability is something that both India and US want. The upcoming elections in Bangladesh in 2024 are of immense interest and concern,” said a source.

The US has been reiterating that there should be free and fair elections in Bangladesh, which is in debt due to loans it has to repay to China under its Belt and Road Initiative.

The local population in Bangladesh has a pro-China tilt. Besides, the present PM Sheikh Hasina has an anti-incumbency wave against her which includes charges of money laundering.

China’s increasing influence will add to India’s woes in the neighbourhood. After Mohammed Muizzu (who is pro-China) won the Maldives elections, India has lost its stronghold in the island nation. Having a similar situation in the neighbourhood would further weaken India’s clout.

“The growing US interest in Bangladesh is due to its increased focus on the Indo Pacific — primarily to counter China’s rising influence. The US has expressed interest in capacity building in Bangladesh which includes defence and economic collaborations and investment,” says a source.

The upcoming elections in Bangladesh are therefore significant and the US has been continuously building a narrative around how imperative it is to have free and fair polls.

It may be recalled that the US had imposed sanctions in Bangladesh in 2021 over human rights issues. In January this year, a Russian ship, Ursa Major, carrying goods for Bangladesh’s nuclear power plant in Rooppur was prevented from berthing at the Mongla Port as the ship was under sanctions.

Meanwhile, in the past few years, China has developed Bangladesh’s first submarine base worth $1.2 billion at Pekuain Cox’s Bazaar district of Chittagong. This was inaugurated in March 2023. It is built with the capacity to dock six submarines and eight warships simultaneously as a part of Bangladesh’s “Forced Goal 2030” to expand and modernise the country’s defence.

Though details of the session on Bangladesh are unlikely to be made public, it will be a focus area for both India and US when the four ministers (Anthony Blinken, Lloyd Austin, S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh) meet on Friday for the 2+2 meeting.