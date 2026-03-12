Bangladesh Chhatra Union condemns inclusion of war crimes convicts in JS condolence motion

The Daily Star

Bangladesh Chhatra Union (Mahir Reza-Bahauddin Shuvo faction) has strongly condemned the inclusion of convicted war criminals’ names in the condolence motion during the first sitting of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad.

A press release, signed by the organisation’s office secretary Meraj Khan Ador, said “notorious war criminals” including Matiur Rahman Nizami, Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mujahid, Delwar Hossain Sayeedi and Salauddin Quader Chowdhury were included in the condolence motion.

In a joint statement, Chhatra Union Central President Mahir Shahriar Reza and General Secretary Bahauddin Shuvo condemned the move, saying, “Through this, BNP has essentially repeated its old policy of aligning itself with war criminals.”

The group said this is a betrayal of the three million martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War.

They added, “Instead of paying tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War, the names of war criminals were included in the condolence motion in parliament. After forming the government with the people’s mandate while claiming to represent pro-Liberation War forces, the BNP agreed to include the names of war criminals — a move that amounts to a betrayal of the people.”

The leaders stressed that the Liberation War remains the most glorious chapter of the nation’s history. “If the Liberation War is demeaned, people will give an appropriate response.”

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/bangladesh/politics/news/bangladesh-chhatra-union-condemns-inclusion-war-crimes-convicts-js-condolence-motion-4127291