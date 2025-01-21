Bangladesh calls for constructive talks to ease border tensions with India

Bangladesh believes that the peace in the border Bangladesh-India border lies in the constructive discussion, in line with the bilateral agreements between the two countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this in a statement to the media today following border tension.

“We have sought detailed reports from the relevant ministries and organisations regarding the situation on the Bangladesh-India border in Chapainawabganj,” it said.

Tension escalated at the Chapainawabganj border on Saturday after an altercation between Indian and Bangladeshi citizens over the cutting of tree branches within Bangladeshi territory.

Earlier this month, India’s Border Security Force (BSF) had begun erecting barbed-wire fencing within 150 yards of the international border at certain points. The construction was halted after Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) intervened.

Subsequently, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to address the matter. In response, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs also summoned Bangladesh’s Acting High Commissioner in New Delhi, Nurla Islam, to express their concerns.

