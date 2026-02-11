Bangladesh avoids sanctions as ex-PCB chair Sethi says ICC ‘backed down’ to end boycott

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi has said it was the International Cricket Council (ICC), not Pakistan, that “backed down” to resolve the deadlock surrounding the T20 World Cup match against India.

The highly anticipated match is now set to proceed as scheduled on 15 February in Colombo, following a trilateral meeting in Lahore last Sunday involving the PCB, ICC, and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

In an interview with Indian media, Sethi claimed the ICC compromised to provide some leeway to Bangladesh. He described Pakistan’s boycott threat as a “calculated decision” made after consulting top domestic and international lawyers.

“They (PCB) knew that if they boycotted the India match, no ban would come. The maximum that could happen was they might lose a point, nothing more,” Sethi said, adding that the ICC realized Pakistan’s strong legal standing.

According to reports, the resolution has secured significant concessions for Bangladesh. The BCB will face no sanctions for withdrawing from the tournament, and their revenue share remains protected.

Some media reported that Bangladesh has been promised hosting rights for a global event in the 2028-2031 cycle, likely the Men’s U-19 World Cup.

Current PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi echoed the sentiment of a diplomatic victory, stating that Pakistan agreed to play only after the ICC acknowledged the “injustice” done to Bangladesh.

“Our only goal was to earn some respect for Bangladesh and remedy the injustice done to them,” Naqvi said.

The standoff originated after Bangladesh refused to send their team to India citing security concerns following threats against pacer Mustafizur Rahman during the IPL, leading the ICC to replace them with Scotland.