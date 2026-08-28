Bangladesh on Thursday requested Qatar to accord priority to the supply of LNG to Bangladesh as soon as the Strait of Hormuz reopens and maritime movement resumes.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir met with Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi on the sidelines of the 23rd OIC Extraordinary CFM in Jeddah and made the request.

The State Minister reaffirmed Bangladesh’s support for Qatar’s mediation efforts between Iran and the United States and commended Qatar’s constructive role in promoting dialogue and regional peace and stability.

The Qatari State Minister thanked Bangladesh for its support and expressed Qatar’s readiness to further strengthen cooperation in the energy sector.

They also discussed some other bilateral issues, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/bangladesh-asks-for-lng-supplies-from-qatar-to-be-prioritised