Bangladesh allows export of 4,000 metric tonnes of Hilsas to India ahead of Durga Puja

Ahead of West Bengal’s most prominent festival, Durga Puja, the Bangladesh government has granted permission for the export of nearly 4,000 metric tonnes of Hilsa fish to India. This decision, announced in an official statement, aims to cater to the high demand for Hilsa, a beloved delicacy among Bengalis.

The Bangladesh Commerce Ministry has authorized 79 business organizations to export a total of 3,950 metric tonnes of Hilsa to India. Each exporter will be allowed to export 50 metric tonnes of this prized fish. The permission is valid until October 30, as per the official release from the administration led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Hilsa, often referred to as the national fish of Bangladesh, holds a special place in the hearts of fish-loving Bengalis. It is also one of the country’s export items that boasts the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, signifying its regional significance and quality.

This decision to allow Hilsa exports to India follows a request made in 2020 by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to Kolkata. Banerjee urged her Bangladeshi counterpart to consider lifting the ban on Hilsa exports to India. In response, Prime Minister Hasina conveyed that her country would be willing to ease restrictions on Hilsa exports if India ensures a fair share of water from the Teesta river in North Bengal, a matter of significance to both nations.