Bangladesh: A Reckoning Long Deferred

Image credit: SouthAsiaJournal archives

by Ghulam Suhrawardi

A Nation Confronts Its Darkest Mirror

The recent circulation of an audio recording released by Daily Amar Desh purporting to capture former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, and senior Awami League leaders discussing lethal force against civilians has reignited one of the most sensitive debates in Bangladesh’s modern history. If verified, the recording suggests not merely political misjudgment, but a systematic and coordinated plan to suppress popular dissent through state violence.

The conversation allegedly reveals a chilling willingness to justify bloodshed in the name of retaining power, a revelation that has shocked Bangladesh and reverberated among the global Bangladeshi diaspora.

Echoes of a Long-Standing Authoritarian Decay

For many citizens, the content of this leaked recording confirms what years of fear, silence, and intimidation had already suggested: that the apparatus of the state had been weaponized to preserve one party’s dominance.

Throughout Hasina’s final decade in power, Bangladesh’s democratic institutions steadily eroded. Enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, politically motivated arrests, and an increasingly muzzled press became hallmarks of a system that no longer tolerated dissent.

The leaked audio, however, elevates this concern to another plane. It implies that the repression was not incidental but deliberate, sanctioned from the very top. The question confronting the nation now is not one of speculation, but of evidence and accountability. Who ordered the use of lethal force? What chains of command were activated? Were civilian deaths unfortunate accidents of political unrest, or the result of deliberate state-sponsored violence?

The Tribunal Turns Inward

The irony of history lies in the role of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT). Originally established in 1972 by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to prosecute crimes against humanity committed during the Liberation War, the tribunal was revived decades later under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership.

Yet critics have long alleged that its modern incarnation became a tool for political vengeance. Several of its verdicts were marred by procedural lapses, questionable witness testimonies, and accusations of political targeting, mainly against the opposition.

Now, fate appears to have come full circle. If the newly surfaced recordings are authenticated, they may turn the logic of the ICT upon the very establishment that once wielded it. Under international law, crimes against humanity include deliberate attacks on civilian populations. The charge once levelled by Hasina’s government against her rivals may now, ironically, apply to herself and her closest associates.

Justice and Irony Collide

A government that invoked “justice for 1971” may now face justice for 2024. Bangladesh’s own institutional framework, designed to confront wartime atrocities, could now be forced to examine atrocities committed in peacetime under the pretext of law and order.

For a nation that defines its identity through its liberation from tyranny, this potential reversal cuts deep. It forces Bangladesh to reckon with its moral foundations: can a republic born from resistance to oppression tolerate its replication under a different banner?

Once, Bangladesh demanded justice from the world. Today, justice demands something from Bangladesh.

Image credit: YouTube, Moneycontrol

A Nation on Edge: The Approaching Verdict

According to the most recent information, no final verdict date has yet been officially confirmed in Sheikh Hasina’s ICT case. However, developments suggest that judgment is imminent.

Tried in absentia, Hasina was earlier sentenced in July 2025 to six months’ imprisonment for contempt of court in a separate proceeding. Multiple press sources report that the tribunal may pronounce a final verdict as early as 13 November 2025.

The prosecution has requested the maximum penalty permitted by law, potentially including the death sentence. On 11 November, British lawyers representing Hasina submitted an urgent appeal to the United Nations, alleging violations of fair-trial rights and due process. Their filing noted that the ICT is “expected to deliver its verdict on November 13.”

Violence Returns to the Streets

As judgment day approaches, the country is again in turmoil. In recent days, crude bomb attacks have struck several locations across Dhaka, outside a Christian church, the Grameen Bank headquarters, and the NGO Prabartana. In the early hours of Tuesday, 11 November, two buses were firebombed in Mymensingh district.

One of those attacks claimed the life of Julhas Mia, a 35-year-old bus driver with Asia Paribahan. He was asleep in his vehicle when it was torched.

While it is premature to reach definitive conclusions, the pattern of targets appears deliberate. Grameen Bank is synonymous with Dr. Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel Laureate and current Head of the Interim Government, while Prabartana is owned by Farida Akhter, Adviser to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock. Both have been vocal critics of the Awami League regime.

The bigger fear is that all this may be part of a concerted strategy by Awami League loyalists to weaken the interim government, sap people’s confidence in it, and present a picture of a nation in chaos before the Hasina verdict.

A Conspiracy to Destabilize

Multiple reports suggest that senior Awami League figures, now operating primarily from across the border in India, have intensified their propaganda and disinformation campaigns.

Social-media pages previously associated with the party have been calling for a “lockdown” across Bangladesh on 13 November, coinciding with the expected tribunal announcement. The Awami League, though banned as an organization under the current interim administration, appears to be leveraging online networks to mobilize small-scale violence inside the country.

These acts of sabotage, torchings, explosions, and targeted intimidation fit a familiar playbook: destabilize, deny responsibility, and frame the government as incapable of maintaining order.

Government Stance and Security Deployment

Extraordinary security measures have been put in place by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). Official briefings state that a total of 17,000 police officers are on duty throughout the capital, supported by the Army, BGB, RAB, and intelligence agencies.

The DMP has issued blanket bans on public gatherings near sensitive installations, including the Supreme Court, Baitul Mukarram Mosque, and both ICT court complexes.

Police checkpoints now line every major entry route to Dhaka. Officers are conducting searches at hotels, hostels, and transport terminals. Intelligence units are monitoring social-media posts calling Awami League supporters to converge in the capital.

In a 48-hour span, 34 activists linked to the banned party and allied fronts have been arrested for alleged involvement in hit-and-run operations and arson funding. Authorities have vowed to prosecute the perpetrators under anti-terrorism legislation.

Firebombed a parked bus in Dhaka and fled, suspected Awami League terrorism

Fire and Fear: The Wave of Attacks

The scope of violence since 9 November underscores an alarming escalation.

Dhaka: Three buses were torched, one near Lab Aid Hospital in Dhanmondi, two more in Badda and Shahjadpur.

Mirpur and Dhanmondi: Multiple “cocktail” explosions outside commercial buildings and hospitals.

Mohammadpur: Two explosions targeted the premises of Prabartana, the social enterprise run by Farida Akhter and poet-activist Farhad Mazhar.

Mirpur-2: Explosions outside the Grameen Bank head office.

Banglamotor: Five suspects arrested after attacks near the National Citizen Party (NCP) office.

Outside Dhaka: A school bus in Manikganj was set ablaze; the home of an NCP regional organizer was attacked in Netrokona.

No civilian casualties have been reported beyond the tragic death of Julhas Mia, but the symbolism of the targets, banks, NGOs, churches, and schools, appears calculated to provoke maximum social anxiety.

A Calculated Message

The method of motorcyclists in helmets throwing improvised explosives before vanishing echoes tactics once attributed to ruling-party enforcers during the unrest of 2015.

That year, the BNP-led opposition was accused of orchestrating bus arsons during a three-month campaign of protest following the disputed 2014 election. Hundreds were killed. Hasina’s government at the time responded with mass arrests and sweeping crackdowns.

Today, the same pattern resurfaces, but with roles reversed. Those who once justified draconian security measures now employ terror to discredit the authorities who replaced them.

Justice, Not Vengeance: A Test for the Interim Government

The challenge now before the interim government is to restore order without emulating the worst practices of the deposed government. Random arrests or collective punishment would only bolster the Awami League’s self-portrait as a victim of persecution and feed its capacity for underground mobilization. Justice must be driven by evidence, not by expedience. There must be credible evidence of involvement in violence for every arrest made. Political dissidents who are entirely innocent of criminal activity must not be victimized because of their association with a now-banned political party. The interim government’s legitimacy in the eyes of the public and the world depends on its ability to conduct its affairs with restraint and in accordance with the rule of law.

The International Dimension

Bangladesh is not the only audience watching these events unfold. The world is watching, too, and for years international human-rights groups have produced detailed accounts of patterns of state violence and human-rights abuses in Bangladesh. The leaked recordings, if authentic, will provide crucial additional corroboration.

Already, Hasina’s British legal team has sought UN intervention, portraying her as a victim of political revenge. The world must therefore distinguish between due process and vendetta.

What Bangladesh needs is not another cycle of politicized trials, but a transparent, internationally monitored inquiry that can establish facts beyond a reasonable doubt.

Justice must not only be done, it must be seen to be done.

India’s Role and Regional Ethics: Sanctuary or Subversion?

Equally troubling is the apparent support base the exiled Awami League has cultivated across the border in India. From there, party operatives reportedly disseminate digital propaganda, coordinate funding channels, and issue directives to local operatives inside Bangladesh.

This development raises uncomfortable questions for New Delhi.

India has long tried to portray itself as Bangladesh’s biggest friend and a bulwark of regional stability. But sheltering political exiles wanted for human-rights violations is in direct conflict with such a self-image. If India wants a relationship of equals, it needs to prove it through deeds, not just words. The adage that actions speak louder than words is especially apt in this case. The doctrine of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs is a two-way street. Just as Dhaka has to ensure the security of minorities and internal peace, Delhi has to ensure that its territory is not used to stoke trouble in a neighboring democracy.

The Moral Compass of a Nation: From Liberation to Introspection

Bangladesh emerged from the ashes of 1971 proclaiming freedom, justice, and equality as its moral compass. Yet five decades later, the republic confronts an uncomfortable truth: the tools once used to punish war criminals may have been repurposed for political elimination.

This moment, painful though it is, presents an opportunity for renewal. If Bangladesh can confront its own violations honestly without partisan filters, it may yet reclaim the moral authority that defined its birth.

A transparent reckoning with the past would reaffirm to the world that Bangladesh is not afraid to hold even its most powerful figures accountable. That would be the truest tribute to the martyrs of 1971.

Toward a New Political Ethic: Breaking the Cycle

Bangladesh’s post-independence history has been one of alternating autocracies, assassinations, and short-lived democratic experiments. Each ruling party, upon seizing power, has invoked the rhetoric of liberation while replicating the repression it once condemned.

This cycle must end. The current interim administration has a rare opportunity to reset the country’s political culture, institutionalize impartial justice, restore media freedom, and depoliticize law enforcement.

But it must also be wary of triumphalism. Sheikh Hasina’s prosecution must be scrupulously fair. It must conform to the highest standards of international law to have any legitimacy. It must not seek humiliation, but catharsis through truth.

The Road Ahead: Security and Stability

For now, Dhaka is on edge. The ICT verdict is coming. Police and soldiers in the thousands ring a nervous capital. But beneath the fear, there is a growing expectation that this time, Bangladesh may address its crisis differently. The interim government’s restraint and even-handed management of law and order, its promise to show no vindictiveness, and its adherence to the rule of law could all be the beginning of a transformation. Transparency, restraint, and the rule of law will do more to ensure Bangladesh’s long-term international credibility than any witch-hunt.

A Call for Courage

In the final analysis, the crisis unfolding today is not merely political; it is moral.

A country born out of the dream of justice cannot afford to trade that dream for vengeance. If the allegations against Sheikh Hasina and her associates are proven, justice must be done thoroughly and fairly. But if Bangladesh falls again into the trap of partisan retribution, it will betray the very ideals that gave it birth.

The accurate measure of leadership lies not in punishing the fallen, but in ensuring that no one ever again can stand above the law.

Conclusion: History’s Demanding Mirror

The leaked recordings, the tribunal’s impending verdict, and the violent desperation of a collapsing political order together mark a historic crossroads.

For half a century, Bangladesh has sought justice for the crimes of others. Now it must seek justice for itself.

This reckoning, though long deferred, is unavoidable.

Once, Bangladesh cried out to the world for recognition of its suffering. Today, the world looks to Bangladesh to recognize its own.

Only truth unflinching, impartial, and whole can complete the nation’s unfinished liberation.

The author is the Publisher of the South Asia Journal.