Autocratic rule ended because of people’s united efforts: Tarique Rahman

The downfall of the autocratic government was not solely due to political parties’ movement but resulted from the collective efforts of the unity of people, BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman said today (7 December).

“It wasn’t just political parties that played a role in driving out the fascist government. People from all walks of life in the country participated. Their collective participation forced the autocratic regime to flee,” he made the remarks while virtually addressing a workshop in Faridpur.

The workshop, titled “31-Point State Structure Reform Proposal and Public Engagement,” was organised by the BNP Training Affairs Committee at the Faridpur Sadar Upazila Complex.

The BNP leader highlighted that no major accomplishment can be achieved single-handedly; it requires everyone’s involvement

He further mentioned that the trust people have in the BNP must be preserved by party members.

‘From PM to UP members, everyone must be accountable’

“We want to create an atmosphere of accountability in the country. As a political party, this is our main objective… From prime minister to union parishad members, upazila chairman, ministers, MPs, and all other levels – everyone must remain accountable,” Tarique Rahman said.

At the same time, Tarique said everyone in government and semi-government offices and institutions must also be accountable to the people.

“We must ensure accountability everywhere. It’s not something that can be achieved overnight, but it is possible… If you think about your family, it thrives because of accountability,” he said.

Tarique said corruption, anarchy, disruptions in law and order, and other misdeeds occurred during the autocratic regime of Sheikh Hasina due to a complete lack of accountability.

“The Awami League arranged one-sided elections repeatedly, while its leaders and workers indulged in widespread looting and siphoning vast amounts of money abroad—again, due to the absence of accountability to the people.”

Correct yourselves first for public trust, Tarique tells BNP followers

“So, we aim to address corruption, establish the rule of law, and strengthen the healthcare sector so that people can receive proper treatment. We also want to create an environment where students can access quality education in the country. As a political activist, I believe much can be achieved if accountability is established,” the BNP leader said.

He said a free and fair election is essential to restore accountability, reclaim people’s lost rights, and implement BNP’s 31-point proposal for gradually building a desired Bangladesh. “It’s only natural that a party like the BNP would call for a fair election. To make this happen, everyone has to play their part.”

He further said, “If we want to achieve our goals, I need cooperation from all leaders and workers. The first condition for this cooperation is maintaining people’s confidence. To do that, we must act, speak, and behave according to the will of the people.”

The BNP leader acknowledged that some party leaders and activists might be making mistakes and must be corrected. “We must stay alert and warn them, and in some cases, we must take firmer action.”

Tarique urges leaders, activists to avoid controversial activities

Tarique said people’s confidence is the most precious asset of any political party, its leaders, and its activists. “We will lose everything if we lose the people’s confidence. So, let’s pledge to preserve it. If we sit idle at home thinking that people already trust the BNP, that confidence will gradually erode.”

Tarique called upon his party colleagues to correct themselves first to retain people’s confidence and fight against extortion, corruption and immoral activities.

“Correct yourselves first and then tell others to amend them. Otherwise, there’s no point in talking big [about eliminating immoral activities and extortion],” he said.

Two leaders drew Tarique’s attention to various immoral activities and extortion by some party leaders, and asked whether the BNP would take steps for forming a commission or a body to take action if the any of its leaders and workers indulge in inhumane, anti-social and extortion or other misdeeds using the influence of the party.

Tarique Rahman seeks limit on PM’s consecutive terms

Responding to the question, Tarique, said. “If any of you has done such an immoral act, correct yourself first. We may have some bad people in our party, who are doing bad and immoral things. We have already taken action against many of them.

He said their party is taking all out organisational actions whenever it receives any such complaint against anyone.

Even the BNP leader said they are taking extreme measures by urging the administration with written complaints against those who belong to the BNP are doing excess. “The key is to correct you first, and then encourage others to do the same.”

Tarique urged the party rank and file to refrain from doing anything that undermines the public confidence in BNP.

He said their party wants stability to restore in Bangladesh promptly so that the existing problems can be addressed properly.

TBS