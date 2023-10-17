ATTACK ON MINORITY MARCH : 500 JL, BCL activists sued, two arrested

The police arrested two men following a case filed by the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council against around 500 Juba League and Bangladesh Chhatra League activists for launching an attack on its procession in Cumilla on Friday.

The arrested, JL activists Mohsin Ahmed Shipon and Nur Mohammad Sawpon, are accused in the case, said Cumilla Kotwali police officer-in-charge Ahmed Sanjur Morshed.

Taposh Bakshi, secretary general of the unity council’s Cumilla district unit, said that they filed the case on Sunday, adding that around 30 people were injured in the attack.

The Kotwali police OC said that the others accused in this incident will be identified and arrested.

JL and BCL, respectively the youth and student wings of the ruling Awami League, attacked a protest march of the unity council in Cumilla on Friday.

The council leaders alleged that the police also obstructed their march.

The march was organised to protest at the attack on rural poet Radhapada Roy in Kurigram, religiously hateful statements by Munshiganj mayor Mohammed Faisal Biplab against lawyer Mrinal Kanti Das, and religiously hateful remarks by Cumilla-6 constituency Awami League lawmaker AKM Bahauddin Bahar.

Taposh Bakshi said that they were heading towards the Kandirpar area of the city with a protest march when the police intercepted them in front of the Tax House on Friday.

He alleged that Awami League lawmaker Bahar had earlier threatened them that the Chhatra League and the Juba League would resist if they bring out any protest march.

